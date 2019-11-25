A cyclist from Ozark died when he was hit by a car at a highway intersection.
Eric J. Stafford, 48, died at Cox South Hospital in Springfield on Nov. 24, a few hours after he was involved in an accident at the intersection of State Route J and North 17th Street in Ozark.
The Ozark Police Department did not disclose what type of vehicle hit Stafford’s bicycle. The accident occurred at 10:13 a.m.
According to the Ozark police, an investigation into the accident remains open and ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.