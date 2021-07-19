Developers who build in Ozark will have to make sure their outdoor light fixtures meet standards designed to help everyone see the stars at night.
Adoption of the Dark Skies Design Standards wrapped up on July 5, putting an end to months of work on the part of Ozark Planning and Development Director Cameron Smith, Ward 1 Alderman R.J. Flores and several other stakeholders. Flores, who works professionally as an electrician and whose background includes serving on the Ozark Historic Preservation Commission and the Ozark Planning and Zoning Commission, sponsored the dark skies bill.
"The main thing is making sure that they pick a fixture that is conscious about the fact that we're not letting light shine up, and we're just trying to put it down where we want it," Flores said. "We really tried to make sure that we made a good bill that was able to accomplish everything and not really drag a lot of people through the mud."
The law states that outdoor lights must be arranged to minimize the amount of light that spills over onto adjacent properties, and that lights be shaded, shielded or directed so that the brightness of the lights "will not adversely affect adjoining property."
The law will mainly apply to new developments in Ozark, like when a new store, restaurant or apartment complex is built and the developer places lights to illuminate parking lots at night.
"We went through this pretty carefully and the main thing that we're trying to address is making sure that we were accomplishing what we were trying to do without adding any extra cost to anybody trying to upgrade their costs or doing a new building," Flores said.
Smith explained that you won't likely see code compliance officers patrolling the streets of Ozark at night in search of light pollution.
"As far as the testing or inspections on site, the way we propose to do this initially is to inspect it during the daylight the way we would any commercial project," Smith said.
Complaints about lighting would go through the code enforcement process in the same way that any other complaint about building code enforcement is handled at City Hall.
If the owner or property manager at an apartment complex needed to have a bulb replaced on an outdoor light fixture on a pole, they could have the replacement done without notifying anyone at City Hall. However, if the same apartment owner or property manager wanted to replace all of the outdoor lights at a complex with new features, they would be subject to Ozark's dark skies regulations, and would need to make sure that their new lights comply with the law.
Flores said the law is written so that the technical specifications allow for a very typical color for outdoor lights that developers and builders should be able to find readily on the market. For example, downtown lights within the bounds of the Historic River District will not be able to exceed a light temperature of 3,000 Kelvin, which is a standard adopted through the International Dark-Sky Association.
"The 3,000 (Kelvin) we're requiring in there is very typical of an outdoor light," Flores said.
That doesn't mean property owners who are overseeing development or renovation will have to purchase International Dark-Sky Association-certified lights. Flores loosened the bill language to move away from the certification, but keep the technical specifications similar to the certified levels.
"Going away from a Dark Skies-certified fixture and going with something that still met the qualifications of that--it's not stamped with that, but it still gives the same results," Flores said.
Flores said that outdoor lights that are compliant with Ozark's new law are available at big box stores and are easy to find.
"You can get them as cheap as $50 for an LED light that would meet all of our requirements, and it's a very standard fixture. You can get it at a lot of places," Flores said.
Outdoor light is measured in lumens and in footcandles. A lumen is a measure of the total quantity of light emitted from a source at one time, and a footcandle measures the number of lumens within a square foot of space. In Ozark, an outdoor parking lot may be illuminated to an average of up to 5 footcandles, which Flores said should be easy for a developer to attain.
"The 5 footcandles that is in your parking lot is very typical. That's what we're seeing most places. In fact, a lot of parking lots are going to fall to 2 and 3 footcandles," Flores said.
Ward 1 Alderman Nathan Posten said that many Ozark residents won't grasp the significance of the dark skies bill, but that he views it as a very forward-thinking action by the current aldermen and city staff.
"This is going to probably come across as a small thing, but I think this is going to be one of the most consequential bills that we're going to pass," Posten said. "If we don't do this today, if we don't do it soon, it's going to be one of those things that we lose control of. You're going to get so many lights up in the air that anything you pass, you could never call it back."
Posten said the dark skies bill will go on to be a useful economic development tool as Ozark markets itself to builders and to visitors.
"I think one of the biggest economic drivers of this region is going to be the hundreds of thousands of acres between here and northwest Arkansas. It's some of the most beautiful land in the country, and it's sort of taken for granted," Posten said. "A desire to be somewhere where you can feel connected to nature is going to have a premium attached to it that is going to be unlike anything else," Posten said.
Posten said Ozark could grow into carving a reputation for itself as a last stop for travelers on their way south on a road trip into the Ozark Mountains.
"Now is the time to do this, and I believe this is one of those bills where you're not going to see an immediate effect, but 10 to 20 years from now, you're going to be incredibly thankful that this is in place," Posten said.
Now, what can be done about the light spillage from Ozark businesses along the 65? And don't get me started on the Selmore-South Street intersection!!!
