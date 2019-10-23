The defense attorney for a Nixa man accused of killing his wife has asked that his trial be moved out of Christian County.
Todd D. Blankenship, 46, is charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in connection to the July 18 death of a woman at a home on South Timber Ridge Drive in Nixa.
On Oct. 18, defense attorney Sarah Harrington Johnson filed a motion for a change of venue in Blankenship’s case. Johnson is a public defender assigned to Blankenship’s case July 23, according to court records.
The change of venue motion happened eight days after the case was bound over from associate circuit court to circuit court, where it was assigned to Christian County Presiding Judge Laura Johnson.
Blankenship is being held without bond in the Christian County Jail in Ozark. His next court appearance has not yet been scheduled.
Police were dispatched at roughly 10 p.m. July 18, to check the well-being of a person at the home. When police arrived at the scene, they found a “non-responsive” woman inside the home. A person of interest, now identified as Blankenship, arrived at the house and was taken into custody for questioning.
The victim has since been identified as Blankenship’s wife, Staci Whiteley.
Whiteley, 46, was a mother to four children, according to her obituary. She was a graduate of Nixa High School who worked for Greenlawn Funeral Home before recently deciding to pursue work as a dental assistant.
Whiteley was reportedly shot twice, and the scene at her Nixa home showed signs of a struggle, according to court documents.
Blankenship faces criminal charges from two other outstanding cases. He is charged with third degree domestic assault, a felony, in one case and fourth degree domestic assault, a misdemeanor, in another case filed July 8 — 10 days before Whiteley died.
Blankenship is accused of assaulting Whiteley in April in Nixa, in June in Nebraska and in July in Nixa. Whiteley reportedly sought an order of protection against Blankenship in June.
