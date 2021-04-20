The Christian County Ambulance District unveiled design plans for its new headquarters facility that will be built in Ozark.
Full photo renders of the initial design can be found by visiting the Christian County Ambulance District (CCAD) website or Facebook page. In August 2020, the ambulance district purchased 4.4 acres in Ozark located at 320 N 20th Street, which was formerly a recreational vehicle park.
The ambulance district sold its former headquarters off of South Street in southern Ozark to Liberty Utilities, and acquired an RV park on the west side of the U.S. Highway 65/Highway 14 interchange. The district made the move in order to have its headquarters and an ambulance station at a more centralized location in Christian County.
After a public bid and interview process, the Christian County Ambulance District Board of Directors selected Ozark-based Torgerson Design Partners to oversee this project. A CCAD committee worked with Torgerson Design Parters for several months to design a cost effective, modern facility.
The new location will serve as an administrative headquarters and will also host daily operations, along with crew posting, in approximately 12,000 square feet of building space. This facility is also designed with a large community room for education and special events.
All of CCAD's administrative offices are temporarily located at 393 North 21st Street in Ozark.
Administrative offices can be reached by phone during our transition at (417) 988-5255, or by email at outreach@ccadems.com. All mail related items can be sent to PO Box 1537, Ozark, MO.
Medical services will not be available at the ambulance district headquarters. If you experience a medical emergency, call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.