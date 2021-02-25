Northtown Park is back in the news, this time with changes to the proposed subdivision in northeastern Ozark that would include a new connecting road and allow the developer to subdivide the 41 acres into smaller lots.
A rezoning proposal and a land annexation request are scheduled to come up for a final vote in March, at which point the Ozark Board of Aldermen will make a key decision in the life of the project.
Fortress Land Development requested that the Ozark Board of Aldermen rezone the property currently landlocked to the south of the Grand Haven subdivision from R1-B to R1-C, allowing for the development of at least 20 more homes than would be allowable under an R1-B zoning classification.
"Just to the north, Grand Haven is also zoned R1-C," Ozark Director of Planning and Development Cameron Smith said. "Staff was in support of this zoning request based on the surrounding zonings, the land use around there and the comprehensive plan."
The land for Northtown Park was annexed into Ozark in June 2020. The development has been a point of contention for residents in the Grand Haven subdivision to the north and the Quail Meadow subdivision to the east, because Northtown Park presently has no roads serving it. Grand Haven and the land that will be Northtown Park are separated by a locked gate at the south end of North Newport Drive.
Some concerns brought before the Ozark Planning and Zoning Commission, Smith said, will be addressed during the platting phase of the project. The planning and zoning commissioner made a 7-0 vote to recommend that the rezoning application be denied.
According to Ozark's city codes, R-1B and R-1C are both designations for single-family homes. R-1B zoning requires a minimum lot size of 15,000 square feet. In an R-1C zone, each house must be built on a lot with a minimum size of 10,000 square feet, and the zoning allows for narrower, shorter yard sizes.
Ward 2 Alderman Bruce Galloway asked Smith for the prevailing reasons that the commission recommended denial.
"The thought was based on the prior approval of R1-B and going through the process, it felt like the commission was comfortable recommending the denial of the R-1C and sticking with the R1-B zoning," Smith said.
Ozark Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Chuck Branch explained that the commission's decision was rooted in action that the Ozark Board of Aldermen took in 2020.
"The discussion during the presentation was that the board of aldermen, last year, had changed this to a B, they felt that that was appropriate zoning, so the recommendation was made by one of the commissioners to deny C--go back to the B that the board had originally made," Branch said.
The planning and zoning commission recommended approval for Developer Steve Johnson to annex 8.2 acres of land into the city that would connect Northtown Park to Pheasant Road, which Johnson said will solve opposition over road access from Grand Haven.
"Providing the access to Pheasant Road eliminates all of that traffic going through Grand Haven. I can't imagine anybody from Northtown Park going to the north and going through Grand Haven to get out to go anywhere when they can go to Pheasant Road," Johnson said.
Pheasant Road runs north and south and intersects with State Route NN, to the western edge of the Northtown Park property. A connector road would run east and west between Peartree and Lakecrest drives. A map from the developer shows 14 lots for additional houses along the connector road.
"The new access will significantly reduce traffic moving through Grand Haven," Johnson said.
He believes the new access would alleviate the need to create an eastern connection through the neighboring Quail Meadow subdivision.
Neighbors also raised concerns with stormwater runoff and retention in Northtown Park.
"We feel like this is an opportunity we have to get help with that," Johnson said, adding that a water retention basin at Grand Haven outflows in a way that creates problems for residents of East Peartree Drive and East Lakecrest Drives. "Right now, (water) runs pretty much wherever it wants to run."
Ward 1 Alderman Nathan Posten voiced his support for the Northtown Park project, and feels that it solves more problems than it could potentially create.
"We've got a developer who is interested in solving existing problems. He will have to follow all of the policies we have to mitigate the problems that he creates, and he's going to put into this community a product that we desperately need: more homes of a high quality," Posten said.
Posten said he has studied property value as it relates to lot size after property owners in neighboring subdivisions claimed that homes built on smaller lots in Northtown Park would drive down property values in neighboring subdivisions.
"There is no correlation between the value of a home and its lot size — none. There is no data anywhere to support that — none," Posten said. "There is just no scenario that a 15,000 or a 10,000-square foot lot next to a three-acre not negatively affects that property value. That's not the way it works, there is no data to back that up."
Opponents of the project brought up concerns with traffic safety off of State Route NN and Pheasant Road, stormwater runoff issues and concerns over property values.
"We've got a lot of ifs, ands and maybes going on here, but for the residents of the area, we'd like to know that the city is going to watch out for properties, for their highways, for the roads to make sure that any additional subdivisions coming through here are done correctly," Ozark resident Dorothy Mueller said.
Jon Turner lives southwest of the proposed subdivision, and asked the aldermen to consider the future problems that the development could create.
"I just want to be you all for once to be good neighbors to those of us in the county," Turner said. "By annexing this additional property in and by subdividing this property and taking the lead on this retention, you're going to have to make up for things that have not happened previously."
Turner shared a photograph of water flooding into his backyard and through a chainlink fence after a heavy rain sent water draining from the Grand Haven subdivision toward his house on Lakecrest. He said that the water gets within a few feet of flooding his basement.
"They keep talking about, 'Well, it won't be any worse.' Well, it's a nightmare right now," Turner said.
Turner felt that people who live outside of the city limits and downstream from the Grand Haven subdivision have been forgotten by the Ozark Board of Aldermen in the past.
Johnson said Fortress Land Development intends to be good to its neighbors as the Northtown Park subdivision is built over a span of several years.
"Each one of the concerns has been considered, and it's my intent to do whatever I can to either fix, mitigate or positively address people's concerns where possible with regard to this project," Johnson said.
Johnson said that neighboring property owners have brought up more concerns with Northtown Park at each stage of the planning process.
"All along the way, it's created varying levels of frustration and mistrust, and I can assure you that we've been listening to those and taking those to heart," Johnson said.
Johnson said that if Fortress was not developing the property, it's highly likely that someone else would. On Feb. 16, he addressed what he feels is the primary issue that neighboring property owners have with the project.
"Traffic through Grand Haven was the primary concern. That was the primary issue, and also the issue that the board felt it necessary to change the recommended zoning," Johnson said.
Johnson said that traffic concerns with cars traveling through Grand Haven to Northtown Park led to the R1-B zoning classification.
Ward 3 Alderman Jim Stewart felt that some of the arguments in front of the board of aldermen at a meeting Feb. 15 were coming up too early in the life of the project. The matter at hand, he said, was a zoning change.
"We're not approving a plat, we're not approving a subdivision. There is nothing that has been presented tonight that is set in stone," Stewart said. "We as a board have the right to deny any plat that comes before us, so everything we're talking about tonight could all change."
Stewart said it will be a long time with more steps to the development process, including checks and balances by the board of aldermen, that could stop a poorly-conceived subdivision from being built.
"I think we're getting too deep into the weeds of what might happen or what could happen," Stewart said.
Northtown Park is schedule to come up for discussion again when the Ozark Board of Aldermen meets March 1, at which time the board could conduct a final vote on Johnson’s rezoning request.
