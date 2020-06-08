Christian County’s businesses are navigating the difficulties brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s not easy for any of them.
Managers and employees are adjusting to changing conditions, implementing new technologies and tools to drive their business, and exploring new ways to bring money into their companies. Survival is done through adaptation.
Ken Magers oversees about 160 employees as the president of Diversified Plastics. The legacy company helped shape and mold Nixa for half a century.
COVID-19, and the public health issues and orders that came with it, has been the most unique challenge that Magers can recall in five decades of work.
“We’ve been at it for 51 years, and we’ve had our ups and downs, but this is probably the most extreme situation we’ve been in. We just can’t flat spend any money,” Magers said. “We’re struggling. I don’t know how else to say it.”
Diversified Plastics started manufacturing the packaging materials to help ship items like televisions and Crock-Pot slow cookers in 1969. In 1974, the company started developing its injection molding plant. Later, it diversified further by manufacturing insulated concrete forms for builders. Today, it employs about 160 people.
The production of internal components for automobiles is a staple for Diversified Plastics, which works with major industry players such as Ford, General Motors and Honda.
“You name it, we’re probably putting parts in those cars,” Magers said. “Our basic, largest endeavor is in the automotive industry. Of course, we were affected by that dramatically when the virus situation developed.”
Magers said Diversified Plastics typically does $20-25 million worth of business on an annual basis, but not in 2020. Some of its lines are still moving along, but the automotive industry has been zapped by the novel coronavirus.
“We’ve got to keep running because we have other customers, so it’s a struggle. The best thing that’s happened for us is the PPP situation,” Magers said.
Like many companies in Christian County, Diversified Plastics applied for and received a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration. At least 75 percent of that money must be applied directly to pay workers’ wages.
“That’s kept us more solid than we would have been,” Magers said. “We’ve got that all figured out and planned, and I think that will work out.”
As the automotive industry recovers from COVID-19, Magers expects Diversified Plastics to recover with it. The Nixa plant will start with one shift of workers making auto parts, then eventually reinstating a second and a third shift.
For the moment, the longstanding Christian County employer is in survival mode.
“Our business is really off—really off. We’re probably down 60 percent, I would guess. It could be even a little worse than that,” Magers said. “It’s not a healthy situation. We’ve been through these before, we can only do so much, but it’s unusual.”
Magers and other business owners and managers from Christian County shared and compared their COVID-19 stories on a pair of video conference calls conducted over the past two weeks, one by Show Me Christian County economic development group, and one by the Ozark Chamber of Commerce.
Throwed Rolls fly again
Andy Mills, the general manager of Lambert’s Cafe, will not look back on March 13, 2020, with any sort of fondness. Traditionally, the Ozark landmark gets busy at the start of spring.
“We rely on tourism a bunch. We were coming out of January and February, our slowest months of the year, and should have been picking up and getting into our season in March before COVID-19 shut us down,” Mills said.
Instead of 45 minute waits, Lambert’s had an empty parking lot. The restaurant was completely closed for two weeks, but reopened to offer orders to go. Adversity bred innovation and a new business model for a restaurant that largely relies on its atmosphere to bring in guests.
“Our biggest saving grace was we came up with our family meal packs. We did weekend specials and we got a pretty good following,” Mills said.
Lambert’s, where customers used to sit elbow-to-elbow chowing down on fried okra, macaroni and tomatoes and famous rolls, is currently operating its dining room at about 50 percent of its capacity.
“We’re at half capacity right now, we should be doing a lot more than we’d normally do, but we’re happy to have what we have. We’re happy to be opened back up and glad to be serving people,” Mills said.
Lambert’s largely relied on its reputation and a little bit of television advertising to bring tourists in to eat. Social media platforms became a marketing tool, and additional technology came inside the restaurant for taking names for the wait list and orders. Some of those changes brought on by the coronavirus will stay.
“We’ve always been behind times. We haven’t had to use a lot of technology because we’ve been blessed to have good business over the years,” Mills said. “We’re doing things that we never thought that we’d do, but it works.”
Mills said that Lambert’s has also ramped up its involvement with local organizations such as the Ozark Chamber of Commerce, becoming more involved in meeting the other people who live and do business in Ozark.
“We’ve always been involved in the community, but we need to do other things for community involvement,” Mills said.
From jerseys to face masks
Third Street Sportswear sits in an unassuming building atop a hill on Third Street, as the name implies, in southern Ozark. Inside the building, employees make officially-licensed apparel that is shipped all over the United States and sold in university bookstores.
“We make children’s clothing. We are both a brand and a manufacturer,” Thomas said.
Third Street Sportswear has been in Ozark for 34 years. It makes items like small football jerseys and cheerleader costumes that you’d see in college stadiums like the University of Missouri, Missouri State University, Duke University, UCLA or University of Washington.
“Our business is a national business. We interact with our customers, our retailers at trade shows early in the year, and then we have sales people across the country,” Thomas said. “On a day-to-day basis, we don’t see our customers in this building, it’s just our employees.”
Thomas noticed that her coastal clients, on both the eastern and western sides of the United States, were impacted by COVID-19 sooner than Missouri felt the effects of COVID-19.
“Going into all of this, the guidelines we were getting from our OSHA resources were that we were at a very low risk of spread, and that we would be able to take some distancing measures and additional cleaning measures here and make our employees aware of what’s going on, and encourage them to be smart when they’re out and about, and that things would kind of pass us by,” Thomas said.
Public health guidelines and stay-at-home orders did not just pass by. Third Street Sportswear had to adapt, and adapt quickly. Even more business shifted toward telecommunications, and more work was done inside the Ozark facility in the name of worker safety.
The U.S. Navy is a client of Third Street’s, and the demand for certain types of clothing didn’t stop just because people were staying at home.
“We were kind of in a jam, because we had that military business that expected product,” Thomas said.
Some work went to another facility in Houston, Missouri, where the Texas County Commission opted not to instate a stay-at-home order. In Ozark, Third Street Sportswear began to make personal protective equipment—PPE.
“We actually expanded our product line through COVID into making face masks,” Thomas said. “We have been pretty much full on production of face masks now for two months.”
