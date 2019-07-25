A Christian County man implicated in the 2015 death of a bicyclist avoided jail time with an Alford plea at a hearing July 25.
Joseph M. Brink, 38, entered an Alford plea on a misdemeanor charge of third-degree assault. He was sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation by Christian County Presiding Judge Laura Johnson in circuit court. By entering an Alford plea, Brink does not admit guilt in the death of Werner Vogt, but admits that prosecutors had enough evidence against him to likely obtain a conviction at trial.
Brink was originally charged with second degree involuntary manslaughter in the 2015 death of Vogt, 85, of Fordland. Vogt was riding his bicycle in eastern Christian County on Nov. 12, 2015, when he was attacked by what he called a pack of dogs.
While hospitalized, Vogt again told investigators that he was attacked by three dogs. Detectives with the Christian County Sheriff’s Office sent DNA evidence to an expert to analyze, which linked the Brinks’ boxer dogs to the attack.
Vogt died Dec. 4, 2015, from complications from his injuries.
A Christian County grand jury indicted Joseph Brink and Lindsay Brink, both of Rogersville, with manslaughter Oct. 27, 2016. Charges against Lindsay Brink have since been dropped.
Under Missouri law, a person commits the crime of second degree involuntary manslaughter if, “he or she acts with criminal negligence to cause the death of any person.”
The indictment argues that Brink “failed to maintain adequate control” of his animals.
The term “adequate control,” is defined by state statutes as “to reasonably restrain or govern an animal so that the animal does not injure itself, any person, any other animal or property.”
At the time of Vogt’s death, Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole said he and investigators weren't convinced it was a pack of dogs because of the extent of Vogt's injuries.
“He was worked over pretty good and, from his clothing and things and evidence that we found there at the scene, I’m not convinced it was dogs. Just, there were a lot of things that concerned me that it wasn’t dogs,” Cole said in 2015.
The Vogt family filed a wrongful death civil lawsuit against Joseph and Lindsay Brink April 2017.
In that lawsuit, Vernon Vogt and Joseph and Lindsay Brink reached a $300,000 settlement which included attorney fees and expenses, payment of the Medicare lien and Medpay, on Aug. 17, 2017. According to court documents, the settlement was made "without defendants admitting any liability to plaintiff."
Per the terms of the settlement, Vogt’s relatives were ordered to pay $87,922.05 from the settlement proceeds to Medicare. The terms of the settlement specified that the plaintiff received $111,957.45, and the law firm that represented the Vogt family received $100,120.50.
