The deal for Garrison Spring is done. The city of Ozark closed on the property March 17, which means the somewhat secret place of peace east of the historic downtown district is now a community park.
The Ozark Board of Aldermen voted 6-0 on each of a series of three bills to finalize negotiations on buying nine acres commonly known as Garrison Spring.
The garden is situated at the end of East Jackson Street, where the blacktop narrows to a gravel road. Guests travel under a canopy of trees and past some pasture land with cows to reach a secluded spot, where people come for a moment away from the hustle and noise of the world.
Ozark Assistant City Administrator Sam Payne noted that negotiations for the city to buy Garrison Spring and turn it into a park were lengthy and arduous at times.
"A lot of my staff put some time and effort into this," Payne said. "This will really move our parks department along."
Ward 2 Alderman Bruce Galloway was thankful to be part of the final vote on the land purchase.
"There were a lot of hours and a lot of effort put into this project, and I'm glad to see it come to this conclusion. I could not have imagined it would have been executed so well," Galloway said.
The Ozark Board of Aldermen also voted 6-0 to accept a request for proposal (RFP) agreement with James River Basin Partnership. The JRBP is a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting and improving the quality of the James River watershed. The JRBP won a $6,100 bid to create a forest plan for the Garrison Spring property. Ozark Environmental Resources Coordinator John McCart said the organization's experience and expertise will be valuable in determining the long-term future of Garrison Spring as a park.
"That community forest plan will help us determine how we're going to utilize those buildings on the property, as well as the forest, what vegetation can be cleared out, bank stabilization on Garrison Spring, providing amenities to the public and things like that," McCart said.
McCart requested that the board of aldermen hold first and second readings so that the bill containing the RFP would be adopted and finally passed on March 15. The quick vote will help Ozark and the JRBP meet some deadlines for the federal grant tied to Garrison Spring.
"Everything has to move very quickly with this grant process, and we have a limited time to get this done and get it back to the federal government," McCart said.
Ozark Mayor Rick Gardner was happy for the end of a chapter in the story of Garrison Spring.
"This Garrison Springs project has been going on for years and years. We have gone back and forth with Ms. Braswell, her family and her realtor—in a friendly way," Gardner said. "With a lot of work through Ms. Payne getting these grants, we are finally able to get an agreement on a price."
Gardner said that negotiations had been uphill at times, but that the Braswell family negotiated on good terms with Ozark throughout the dealings. The mayor hopes Garrison Spring will be well-preserved for Ozark residents and guests to enjoy for decades to come.
"This is a really big deal, because it's not a national treasure, but it's certainly a local one. This needed to remain in the control of the Ozark parks department and certainly in the city," Gardner said.
Ozark agreed to a buying price of $380,000 with the Mary Lou Braswell Family Trust.
The Missouri Department of Conservation will provide funds up to $178,278 for the purchase of the land, which will not exceed 50 percent of the overall cost of the purchase of land belonging to the Ernest and Mary Lou Braswell Trust, commonly known as Garrison Spring.
The land includes three springs and a cave. According to the agreement documentation between the Department of Conservation and the city of Ozark, the land is a tenth of a mile downstream from a “species of conservation concern.”
The agreement calls for the property to be maintained for public use, “providing the public with a place to enjoy nature, while at the same time protecting the property from residential and/or commercial development.” Public uses such as hiking, wildlife viewing, nature photography and conservation education will be allowed.
Ozark then received a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service Community Forest Program. The funds from the Missouri Department of Conservation will be used to match that grant, at a ratio of 50/50. The money is awarded retroactively as of Oct. 15, 2020, and the agreement ends May 31, 2021. The city applied for and received a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service Community Forest and Open Space Program for $184,000.
For the next year, Mary Lou Braswell will continue to live in the house that sits on the property, through a $1 lease agreement with the city.
"We are basically needing to go into a lease to allow her to rent our property until she can get moved out. This won't cause any problems with the grant, and everything should go smooth," Payne said.
The idea is for Garrison Spring to continue to work as a tucked-away destination, with some more permanent preservation and protections in the future. There will be opportunities for citizens to be involved and to provide some input on the future development of the park. Many of the plans are still in the early stages.
"We are still fundraising. There is a group that is getting together and we'll start announcing that as we get the group together, but we're really excited," Payne said.
