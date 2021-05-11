The Ozark School District celebrated a double groundbreaking for a pair of projects set to wrap up in time for the August start of school in 2022.
May 11, the Ozark Board of Education and school administrators broke ground on a renovation at Tiger Paw Early Childhood Center, which has actually been under renovation since the summer of 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult to hold any sort of celebration.
Added to a large scale renovation at the former FASCO manufacturing plant into what is now the Ozark Innovation Center, and students and families in Ozark have $26.5 million worth of work taking place.
Tiger Paw is almost a century old, which was not lost on Ozark Board of Education President Tom Bass.
“We are excited about the fact that this building originally went into service in August of 1922, and when we get this finished on time, on time in August of 2022, it will be on the building’s 100th anniversary,” Bass said.
Dr. Laura Eakins, Director of the Tiger Paw Early Childhood Center, is excited the project will lead to significant expansion of the preschool program and the number of children who attend.
“Our Tiger Paw staff is beyond excited about this renovation and the addition that we’re going to get to add over 200 students to our program in 2022,” Eakins said. “It’s just an amazing opportunity for us. It allows our learners to really see how education can benefit them, and it allows them to grow and build that strong foundation for kindergarten success and beyond.”
Esterly Schneider and Associates is the architectural firm for both projects, and DeWitt Construction, Inc. is the general contractor.
In June 2020, voters in the Ozark School District approved a bond issue that will fund school construction projects set to change the landscape of learning in Ozark. Voters approved the $26.5 million bond issue by a vote of 1,958 to 1,193, with the “Yes” votes holding 62.14 percent of the 3,151 ballots cast.
“Without their support and their votes, we would not have had the bond issue that has allowed us to take care of this project and turn this building back into the wonderful facility that it was in its past,” Bass said.
Dr. Chris Bauman, superintendent of the Ozark School District, likes that the bond issue affects preschool students and high school students directly.
“Not only is it about us investing the future of our youngest learners, but it’s also about investing in our high schoolers, as well,” Bauman said.
The Ozark Board of Education and the administration have been working on the first phase of the district's long range plan — Operation Renovate and Innovate — since it was approved in March 2019. The Ozark School District bought part of the old FASCO plant in July 2019, at a cost of about $4.1 million.
“The FASCO facility has been a huge part of Ozark and it’s history, and to me, one of the most exciting things is this place is going to become such a huge part of our future,” Bauman said.
The Ozark Innovation Center will function as a second campus of Ozark High School, which is about a mile away from what was once the FASCO manufacturing plant in Ozark. Esterly Schneider and Associates designed the classroom portion of the building with a more open concept than traditional school buildings.
“This has been such a great project to work with,” Melissa Higbee, architect with Esterly Schneider and Associates, said. “It’s been a wonderful project, and you guys are about to see it transform. Nothing is better than being able to go in and rehabilitate a vision into something that’s a vision that the school sees.”
Glass windows and skylights will let more natural light into the building, and students will be able to see what’s going on in other classrooms as they walk through the main corridors.
“It’ll help bring relevance to their high school education, but it will also allow our students to take a peek at their future, as well,” Dr. Jeremy Brownfield, principal at Ozark High School, said. “We want our graduates to be college- and career-ready, but this facility really will allow them to be future-ready graduates. It will allow them to come back to Ozark and be the future business leaders and community leaders that we want them to be.”
The Ozark Innovation Center will house mathematics, business, science and arts classes, along with some specialty programs like interior design, fashion, culinary arts, woodworking, construction, drafting, digital media and more.
“We said, ‘We want to make sure that we have the opportunity to educate our kids in an area of business that will allow them to come back to southwest Missouri and raise their kids,’” Bauman said.
The estimated completion date for the two renovation projects is August 2022. Grades will shift for the 2022-23 school year with the four elementary buildings becoming kindergarten through fourth grade, fifth and sixth grades at Ozark Middle School, seventh and eighth grades at Ozark Junior High, and ninth grade moving to the high school.
G.R. Stovall, President of DeWitt and Associates, will oversee the contracting and construction of both projects. He’s also the father of a teacher who just launched her career in a fifth grade classroom a year ago.
“It’s caused me to reflect on my days in school, and those people who invested in me, and frankly, pushed me to where I am today. I just got a very vivid look at that here recently, and it’s something I really do appreciate. I am thankful for all of those folks,” Stovall said.
With that inspiration in mind, Stovall said he looks forward to celebrating the construction of a building where teachers will change and shape lives in the future.
