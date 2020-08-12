A budget meeting revealed a dark truth about Christian County. Child abuse and neglect cases are on the rise in 2020,
Christian County Presiding Judge Laura Johnson and Associate Circuit Judge Jessica Kruse presented some numbers with child abuse and neglect figures, and how they stand to impact Christian County’s budget for 2021.
Kruse and Johnson prepared ahead of the meeting with the Christian County Commission Aug. 6, by reviewing child abuse and neglect cases over the past five years.
“The numbers of our abuse and neglect cases just continue to increase exponentially. Every year, that amount continues to grow,” Johnson said.
In 2019, Christian County had 57 child abuse and neglect case referrals over 365 days. From January to the end of June 2020, the court reports 56 abuse and neglect cases.
“We’re already on track to double what we did last year in those cases,” Kruse said.
Courts were mostly closed for two and a half months from March to May 2020, by orders of the Missouri Supreme Court, in effort to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“We have seen a significant increase this year; these cases are really hard to predict,” Kruse said.
In 2015, Christian County reported 54 abuse and neglect cases, then 64 in 2016, 56 in 2017, 94 in 2018, then 57 in 2019.
“Now we’re on track to do close to 100,” Kruse said. “I do suspect when schools open back up, that we will have a spike in cases, because these teachers have not seen some of these kiddos in a while, and that’s usually what drives some of the hotline calls. I suspect we will double the numbers from last year.”
The unpredictable nature of child abuse and neglect makes budgeting difficult in the court system.
In juvenile cases, children often need their own legal representation. The court maintains a contract with a law firm, Ozark-based Martin Law, LLC, to serve as the guardian ad litem for juveniles. The contract stipulates that the law firm be paid a set annual amount of money. Guardian ad litem costs in the 2020 budget were $34,008. Attorney Jessica Martin is then appointed to represent juveniles in court, Johnson explained.
“That is mostly children in abuse and neglect cases,” Johnson said.
According to data from Missouri Kids Count, a partnership of public, private and non-profits, there were 1,700 children ages 5-17 living in poverty in Christian County in 2019. In the same year, Christian County reported 59 cases of substantiated child abuse or neglect, and 102 cases of children entering or reentering state custody.
The federal poverty level, as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau, depends on the number of persons in a household. In 2019, it ranged from $16,910 for two persons up to $43,430 for eight persons.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services generally finds that while most Americans who live below the poverty line do not mistreat their children, poverty can “increase the likelihood of maltreatment, particularly when poverty is combined with other risk factors, such as depression, substance use and social isolation.”
It’s estimated that 10.6 percent of Christian County children ages 5-17 live in poverty conditions, according to Missouri Kids Count. It’s a figure that has actually fallen steadily from 14.9 percent in 2014, but all of the data sampled came before the unknown economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the spread prevention measures that came with it. Data on the pandemic’s effects on children and poverty is not yet available.
Sometimes, a juvenile who has been accused of a crime also needs legal representation in court.
Parents often need their own attorney, who is often also court-appointed. Child abuse and neglect are often tied to poverty.
“In both of those types of cases, status of delinquency and child abuse and neglect, we have parents, indigent parents, usually—and those parents have to have representation,” Johnson said.
In Christian County, certified attorneys from an approved list of lawyers are contacted and asked to represent parents who can’t afford attorney fees.
Kruse, who handles the majority of family law and juvenile cases in Christian County, explained some of the figures to the county commission.
“When a case is first opened, we have a 72-hour hearing. A lot of times, the parents are not represented at that time, but they are given a packet of information and they are given an attorney application to fill out,” Kruse said. “I would say—I mean, there is very rarely an occasion where these are parents that can afford private counsel. Most, 99.9 percent of the time, they are indigent according to the application that they turn in.”
Attorneys work with their clients beyond appearing in courtrooms. They attend family support team meetings outside of court, which typically happen every 30 or 60 days, Kruse said. Depending on case goals, attorneys also see to their clients’ needs in a variety of ways.
By the terms of the attorney contract with Christian County, billing fees are capped at $80 per hour. Kruse relayed a recent example from a trial in which attorneys were charging $230 per hour, by comparison, for private services.
The court system gets a massive discount and relies on goodwill, even though legal fees add up to cost Christian County about $50,000 annually.
“In this area, $80 an hour is significantly lower than what they could charge in private, on a private practice case outside of the juvenile court. I’m just thankful that I have attorneys who are willing to be paid that amount,” Kruse said.
Report child abuse and neglect
Missouri Department of Social Services
Children’s Division Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline: 1-800-392-3738
For speech/hearing impaired, contact Relay Missouri: 1-800-735-2466 (voice) or 1-800-735-2966 (text phone)
Christian County Children’s Division office: 417-581-7511
On the Web: http://dss.mo.gov/cd/keeping-kids-safe/can.htm
