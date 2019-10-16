Dr. Cindy Baker, owner and counselor at Touchstone Counseling in Ozark, was sworn into office as a member of the Missouri Committee of Professional Counselors.
Christian County Circuit Judge Jessica Kruse administered Baker’s oath of office on Oct. 7.
The Missouri General Assembly established the committee in 1986 and it began licensing professional counselors in 1987. The six-member committee is appointed by the governor, confirmed by the Missouri Senate and comprises five practitioners and at-large member from the general public.
The committee is responsible for reviewing educational qualifications and supervised counseling experience of applicants as well as investigating complaints relation to the counseling profession. It also works with the Division of Professional Registration on state budget and legislative matters.
The committee provides information and outreach programs to counselor educational programs and professional associations to keep students and practitioners apprised of changes in the law or regulations and solicits input regarding committee procedures.
