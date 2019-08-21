The first day of school is always exciting. This year, Ozark High School students had a bit of extra excitement as a new Jeep Renegade drove into Tiger Stadium.
"One of the keys to you being successful this year is to make sure you're here every day," Ozark High School Principal Jeremy Brownfield told students on the first day of school, Aug. 15. "You have to have good attendance."
Brownfield then asked students what he could give them to help them get out of bed every morning and to school on time.
Students responded with “money,” “doughnuts,” “ice cream” and even “a car.”
“He said a car,” Brownfield said, pointing to a student in the crowd. “Do you think I have enough money to give you a car? No, I don’t. But it just so happens my good friend, John Widiger with Youngblood Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram is here and he wants to talk to you about good attendance.”
Widiger got students pumped up before a 2019 Jeep Renegade drove into the stadium and onto the field to the cheers of students.
“This is going to be given away at the end of this year to either a Nixa (student) or an Ozark Tiger,” he said. “It’s all about attendance.”
“The Drive for Attendance,” is sponsored by Youngblood of Ozark and is a program solely for Ozark and Nixa high school students, in an effort to increase attendance rates.
The names of students who miss four days or less for the entire school year will be placed into a drawing; Students who have perfect attendance will have their name placed into the drawing twice.
From there, 10 names will be drawn at Ozark and 10 names will be drawn in Nixa. The winner will be drawn from those 20 names at a special event at the Youngblood dealership in May 2020.
“So when you wake up in the morning and you’re thinking, ‘man, I really don’t feel like going in this morning.’ You better think about that again, because you could be losing an opportunity to win this beautiful vehicle,” Widiger said to the students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.