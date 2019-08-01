For the eighth year in a row, the Christian County Elks Lodge No. 2777 hosted children to “Elks Back to School Shopping” spree at Walmart stores in Ozark and Nixa, supported by Least Of These Christian County food pantry.
By the fourth and final Saturday in July, more than 250 kids had a new wardrobe ready for the new school year. Each child had the opportunity to wander the store and pick out exactly what they wanted in shoes and clothes, totaling up to $100, with Elks assisting them while shopping. The funds used for Elks Back to School Shopping are obtained by Grand Lodge Grants, through fundraising, and member and community business partners’ donations.
The Christian County Elks Lodge No. 2777 is celebrating 27 years of service to Christian County communities. It is one of 10 lodges in the Missouri Southwest District of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE). The BPOE is a charitable organization with a 151-year history of giving.
For information regarding Elks programs or membership, call (417) 481-4190.
