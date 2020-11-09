Elks donation to Christian County Cub Scouts

Christian County Elks No. 2777 donated $250 to Cub Scout Pack 75 of Christian County.
Committee Chairman Jason Factor, accepted the check on behalf of Cub Scout Pack 75. Factor will be moving up to become committee chairman of Boy Scout Troop 201 next year. The Elks Lodge now sponsors both groups, and allows them to use the lodge for their meetings twice a week.
Monday evenings the Boy Scouts meet, Tuesday evenings the Cub Scouts meet. They use both the pavilion area for outdoor events and the Elks Lodge Hall for meetings and indoor activities.
The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodges are supporters of scouting throughout the country. For 28 years, Christian County Elks No. 2777 has supported local scouting for our young citizens along with multiple community support programs as part of its “Elks Care, Elks Share,” mission.
For more details or how you can become a member of the Christian County Elks No. 2777 visit the lodge website at http://www.ccelks2777.com.
