The Christian County Elks Lodge No. 2777 held its annual Elks National Hoop Shoot on Dec. 14, at The OC in Ozark.
Nine participants attended the Hoop Shoot with boys and girls competing within age groups ranging from 8 to 13 years old. First place winners will go on to the Elks District Hoop Shoot to be held on Jan. 18, 2020 at Springfield Catholic High School. They will be competing against winners from nine other Elks lodges in the Southwest District of Missouri. Winners from that Hoop Shoot event will move onto the state level competition in St. Louis.
The 8-9-years-old boys division was a battle between twins, Jacob Caffey and Joshua Caffey. Joshua, who is one-minute younger than Jacob, won the twin-off by one basket, making 19 out of 25 shots.
Bella Emerson won the 10-11-years-old girls division. The 10-11 boys division was a shoot-out between Kylan Pickren, Kam Ray Ruttledge, Thomas Freeman and Braylon Smith. Pickren took first place and Freeman finished in second.
Ava Klinger won the 12-13 girls division, and Sterling Stine took first place in the 12-13 boys division in order to move on to the district contest.
"This competition is all about camaraderie, skill and building character – or what the Elks call grit,” Elks District Hoops Shoot Chairman Jeffrey Holt said. “It is really a great program, and if any of our kids get to go on to State, the Elks pay their way along with their families, and it's a great time."
Winners of the state Hoop Shoot go on to nationals, which will be held on April 18, 2020 in Chicago. Each year, the names of the six national champions are inscribed at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
