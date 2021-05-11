The director of a leading dental non-profit said its no coincidence that children in Nixa have healthier teeth than kids in communities where there is little to no fluoride in the water.
Jackie Barger, executive director of the Children's Smile Center, spoke to the Nixa City Council in support of adding fluoride to the water in the Nixa Utilities system. Nixa has added fluoride to its water since the late '70s.
Christian County is the home base for Children's Smile Center, an organization that sees 6,200 children in six counties for dental appointments each year. About 25,000 children in the Children's Smile Center's service area are covered by MO HealthNet, or Medicaid.
"We are the only private practice dental office that is available to provide care for those kids. Since I've been there in 2010, the numbers of children that we care for are dominated by children, just based on the numbers, no surprise, from Nixa and from Ozark," Barger said.
Between 700 and 1,000 will be from Nixa, and anywhere from 1,100 to 1,300 kids are from Ozark, Barger said.
"I was talking to a dentist, and I said, 'Why the difference in the numbers?' and he said, 'I'll tell you, Nixa has fluoride in their water and Ozark doesn't,'" Barger recounted. "A challenge that we continue to have--we've had it since Day 1--is getting folks to understand that a dentist is there for prevention and for regular care, and not just for problems."
Fluoride-treated water is a preventative measure that Barger, speaking anecdotally, said can help reduce the number of problem cases and children in need of serious dental work who seek care at Children's Smile Center.
"It is listed as one of the 10 greatest health achievements of the previous century, and it is one that continues to show great effect," Barger said.
Nixa Director of Public Works Doug Colvin explained that much of the fluoride in Nixa's water occurs naturally, but some fluoride is added after water is drawn from wells, but before it goes into water lines and is pumped to customers' homes and businesses.
"We continually inject a small amount in four of eight well locations," Colvin said. "Every day, all four of those locations are checked, and that's seven days a week, so on average that's 120 tests a month."
Nixa also turns in monthly water samples to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. By state law, the volume of fluoride in drinking water may not exceed four parts per million.
"We're usually in that 0.75 to 1.0 [parts per million] range," Colvin said.
In November 2000, Ozark voters turned down a ballot proposition to add fluoride to the drinking water that comes from Ozark's wells. Ozark, Rogersville, Battlefield and Bolivar do not add fluoride to their water systems. According to research from the Nixa Department of Public Works, Nixa joins the nearby cities of Springfield, Republic, Willard, Strafford and Branson in using fluoride on a municipal level.
Barger explained that fluoride can positively affect oral health in two ways. One occurs at regular dental appointments and cleanings.
"There is the topical application of fluoride, and that's what I think about most often. When we provide a fluoride application to a tooth, that fluoride stays there. It's in a shellack, a varnish, literally, that specifically goes to the teeth," Barger said.
There is also a systemic application of fluoride, which occurs when drinking water is treated with fluoride.
"Especially in children, it helps with the formation of teeth before they even come into the mouth. I can tell you that we have hundreds and hundreds of children that we have to provide very drastic and extreme dental work for," Barger said. "When their baby teeth come out and their adult teeth come in, we have a lot of kids with bad hygiene, bad nutrition, as well as a lack of fluoride applications."
Adult teeth can enter a child's mouth in a demineralized state, Barger explained, which puts the child's dental health at a deficit when compared to their peers at an early stage in life. Systemic application, he said, helps stronger teeth form as a child grows.
Nixa spends about $10,000 per year to add fluoride to its water. The presentation to the city council was meant to be informational in nature. Currently, there are no city council bills under consideration that would alter or adjust Nixa's fluoridation practices.
