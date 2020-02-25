Editor's Note: This is a developing story which will be updated multiple times.
Rather than a sudden rush, business was steady for the first 30 minutes of the filing period for the August 2020 primary election.
The primary on Aug. 4, 2020, will feature several primary races for county offices, including Eastern District commissioner, Western District commissioner, treasurer and assessor. Filing opened at 8 a.m. on Feb. 25, and will end March 31.
If you are a Christian County resident but are not registered to vote, you have until March 11 to register to vote in the municipal elections April 7, and until July 8 to register to vote in the primary Aug. 4.
In Jefferson City, candidates for Congress, the Missouri General Assembly and other state offices filed to run in the August primary.
U.S. Rep. Billy Long, R-Missouri, will have at least three challenges from within the Republican Party, including one from Christian County. Eric Harleman of Sparta filed to run for Congress, as did Steve Chentik of Branson and Kevin VanStory of Neosho. Teresa Montseny of Springfield filed to run to represent Missouri’s Seventh District on the Democratic Party ticket.
State Rep. Brad Hudson, R-Cape Fair, filed to run for reelection in the Missouri House of Representatives 140th District. Hudson, whose district includes the Christian County panhandle and Billings, seeks a second term.
State Rep. Lynn Morris, R-Nixa, will exhaust his eight years of eligibility to serve in the Missouri House at the end of 2020. Morris’ seat representing the 140th District is up for grabs. Jamie Ray Gragg, a Republican from Ozark, has filed to run for that office.
