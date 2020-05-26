Finley River Community Foundation honors scholarship winners

The spring of 2020 has been certainly memorable for seniors at Ozark High School—in more ways than one for a group of scholarship recipients.
Finley River Community Foundation added another memorial endowment fund under their umbrella and granted $22,400 in scholarships and renewals from 13 named scholarship funds for 2020. Contributors were not able to celebrate with a gathering of scholarship donors and winners as has been done in prior years, but the Finley River Community Foundation does congratulate the following scholarship recipients:
Beadles, Pryor, McCoy Scholarship – Hannah Bottarel
Ryan Capps Memorial Scholarship – Grace-Anne Stine
Jack Carter Memorial Scholarship – Olivia Hulse
Danny Clinton Memorial Scholarship – Jake Skaggs
Neal and Betty Grubaugh Scholarship – Troy Davidson
Bill Hanks and Wilbur Wilson Ozark High School Scholarship – Jianna Cox, Troy Davidson, Josie Glenn, Hannah Lind, Olivia Sappington and Maegan Surface
Thomas Ligon Memorial Athletic Scholarship – Claire Metcalf
Shirley McCudden Scholarship – Jace Reinke
Dennis Miller Memorial Scholarship – Reagan Griessel
Ozark High School Alumni Scholarship – Sarah Wheat and Riley Satterfield
J.H. Phillips and Jared & Abbey Barger Autism Scholarship – Benjamin Mills
Josephine Plummer Memorial Scholarship – Sofya Whitwell
Sandy Russell Memorial Scholarship for Ozark Public Schools – Madison Dunger
In addition, three Ozark seniors were awarded scholarships from FRCF’s parent organization, Community Foundation of the Ozarks. The value of these scholarships is $68,000.
Henry J. and Lucille J. Straus Scholarship – Isabella Portis and Olivia Sappington
Henry Joseph Struck Memorial Scholarship – Tristen Portis
