Many of us take it for granted, but sewer service may start costing a bit more each month in Nixa.
The average utility customer in Nixa would pay additional $4.95 per month, or about $59.40 per year, for sewer service by 2026 if the Nixa City Council adopts a rate increase schedule.
Nixa Director of Public Works Doug Colvin presented the findings and recommendations of a rate study to the city council Jan. 13, and recommended a series of annual rate increases that would start March 1, and carry out into 2026.
In the second half of 2019, Nixa public works staff and consulting engineer Gary Shaffer of Shaffer and Hines performed a rate study to examine the financial health of Nixa’s sewer system. The result was a 38-page document.
Colvin presented the key recommendations, rate increases to both the monthly base rate and the rate per 1,000 gallons of wastewater calculated on customers’ bills each month.
“To meet the needs of (operation and maintenance), treatment and capital improvements, as well as any savings for future plant upgrades, continuing a small annual rate increase would be necessary,” Colvin said.
Over six months of the study, operations and maintenance costs rose six percent. Colvin said the report finds that Nixa will need to generate an additional $1 million per year for sewer projects by 2026.
“That $1 million is the operational type costs,” Colvin said.
Nixa’s wastewater treatment plant serves about 8,400 customers and processes about 1.35 million gallons of sewage per day. The proposed rate increases would be added in increments that would cost the average customer about 70 or 71 cents per month.
First, Nixa Public Works recommends a series of monthly base rate increases. The current base rate of $11.75 per month would climb by 50 cents on a yearly basis, eventually reaching $14.75 per month in 2026.
Secondly, the cost of service per 1,000 gallons of water used would climb by four or five cents per year, going from the current rate of $4.02 per 1,000 gallons to $4.27 per 1,000 gallons by 2026.
The study, Colvin said, included a profile of “where we are today, what growth we anticipate—both the users and capacity—expected expenditures including cost increases and capital projects, bond payments and transfers, and finally, what revenues we need to support all of that.”’
Monthly rate revenue amounts to 90 percent of the wastewater system’s total revenue. Fees, penalties and impact fees make up the remaining income.
Colvin said that through regular operations and maintenance work and an inflow and infiltration reduction program, the amount of wastewater that passes through Nixa’s treatment plant each day is getting smaller.
“Average daily collection and treatment has declined approximately 16 percent over the study period,” Colvin said.
Nixa’s wastewater treatment plant was built with growth in mind. It is capable of processing up to 4 million gallons of waste material per day, which Colvin said will serve a population of up to 40,000 people.
The study estimates Nixa will have 9,500 sewer customers by 2026, and that those customers will produce an average of 1.5 million gallons of raw sewage per day.
Nixa is scheduled to retire outstanding bonds on its wastewater treatment plant in 2023 and in 2025. With a new rate structure, Colvin said Nixa will be able to set aside an additional $3.2 million for wastewater infrastructure projects that will be accessible without the city issuing bonds or accruing bond debt.
