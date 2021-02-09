Least Of These, Inc. continues to serve some of the most vulnerable residents of Christian County through a contactless drive-through food distribution program. The Ozark food pantry's volunteers received a boost through a partnership between Least Of These and Alps Pharmacy. They got COVID-19 vaccines.
With a staff of four employees, Least Of These relies upon volunteers to help distribute food to families facing food insecurity. Many volunteers are retirees who fall within the “high risk” category for COVID -19 due to their ages.
On Feb. 1, Least Of These offered doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to volunteers. Alps Pharmacy staff members administered shots to volunteers by appointment only. About 150 people received vaccines through the Least Of These volunteer clinic in one day.
“Receiving this vaccine means everything to my wife and I,” said Mark Cunningham, a volunteer at Least Of These. “I have a heart condition, and my wife has an auto-immune disease and will die if she gets COVID-19.”
“This is one of my most proud moments as executive director," Least of These Executive Director Kristy Carter said. "Our volunteers give so much to our community, and their dedication has allowed us to continue to give food to families in need in our community during this pandemic. It was a mission of mine to be able to provide our volunteers with the opportunity to receive the vaccination when we qualified. I am so grateful for Alps Pharmacy for their partnership. They have been phenomenal to work with through this process. I would also like to thank Christian County Emergency Management for their help with the logistics of the clinic”
Least Of These relies on donations from the public in order to operate. If you would like to donate to Least Of These, visit the food pantry's website at www.leastofthesefoodpantry.org/donate. For every dollar donated, Least Of These can purchase $10 worth of food from its partner organizations. If you would like to donate food, donations may be made on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.
Christian County residents who are in need of food assistance should complete a Least Of These client application at http://www.leastofthesefoodpantry.org. Once the application is completed, a volunteer will contact potential clients to set up an appointment to pick up their food during one of the pantry's scheduled food distribution dates.
