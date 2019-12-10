The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service announced a decision to close the Mark Twain National Forest to feral swine hunting.
Based on information received during a 60-day public comment period, the Forest Service closure order will include an exception to allow any licensed deer or turkey hunter possessing a valid Missouri deer or turkey hunting permit, who is hunting deer or turkey in compliance with the permit, the opportunity to kill feral swine.
“We appreciate the public’s involvement and interest in their public lands. The comments we received helped us determine the need to modify the closure order,” said Mark Twain Deputy Forest Supervisor Tony Crump. “As a land management agency, we take input seriously so we can most effectively manage public lands for the good of the resources, our partners, and the American people.”
The forest order aligns the Mark Twain National Forest with its partners and neighbors in the statewide efforts to eliminate feral swine from Missouri. This is a step in meeting the goals of the interagency Missouri Feral Hog Elimination Partnership, which also includes USDA Animal Plant and Health Inspection Service and Missouri Department of Conservation.
Members of the public were invited to participate in the public involvement period by submitting written comments and attending two open houses. The Forest Service received and reviewed more than 1,200 comments during the 60-day comment period to determine if the proposal should be implemented as presented, implemented with modifications suggested by public comments, or not implemented at all. Comments, responses, and a summary may be found online: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/mtnf/landmanagement/?cid=fseprd629017.
Across the United States, feral swine are responsible for more than $1.5 billion in damage and control costs, including $800 million due to direct damage to agriculture. Feral swine also destroy natural resources such as springs and compete with native wildlife.
Most public land agencies had already closed feral hog hunting in 2016 after 25 years of allowing hog hunting while trapping only increased the range of feral hogs in Missouri.
“We received and reviewed more than a thousand comments from our public outreach around this decision,” Crump said. “By allowing for opportunistic take during all deer and turkey hunting seasons, we incorporated public feedback to most effectively remove these invasive pigs from Missouri in alignment with the Missouri Feral Hog Elimination Partnership.”
With the MTNF announcement, the Missouri Conservation Commission directed the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) to propose regulation changes identical to the USFS regulation. This will ensure consistency of feral hog regulations on USFS and MDC managed lands by allowing for the opportunistic take of feral hogs during all deer and turkey hunting seasons.
