A former office manager of Lambert’s Cafe II, an Ozark landmark and tourist destination, seeks compensation for lost income in a lawsuit.
Lisa Wells claims she was fired in the summer of 2019 when she spoke up about the behavior of Benjamin P. Lambert, a former owner of the restaurant who has not been involved in its day-to-day operations for several years, according to statements made by the management of Lambert’s Cafe in a previous legal case.
Wells alleges in the lawsuit that she was subjected to “sexual comments, innuendos and actions,” from a supervisor at the Ozark restaurant, alleged to be Ben Lambert. Lambert is accused in the lawsuit of watching pornographic material at work, talking about the size of his penis and describing sexual acts he would perform on co-workers.
Wells is represented by Jerry Kirksey, an attorney from Bolivar, according to online court records. The lawsuit was filed on March 20, and served on March 2. Attorney Robert A. Kaiser of St. Louis is representing Lambert’s in the case, which is being contested in Christian County, according to court records.
Lamberts Cafe denied Wells’ claims of inappropriate behavior on the job, or that she was fired for speaking up against her supervisor.
On Jan. 8, 2020, criminal charges filed against Ben Lambert, 51, were dropped after a judge deemed Lambert mentally incompetent to stand trial.
In September 2018, a Christian County grand jury indicted Lambert on five felony charges: two counts of sexual trafficking a child under the age of 18, one class B felony count of sexual exploitation of a minor, one class C felony of possession of child pornography and one class D felony count of third degree promoting prostitution.
Christian County Circuit Judge Laura Johnson took up a motion to dismiss charges against Lambert Jan. 8, based on Lambert’s mental capacity.
Lambert’s defense attorneys said that Lambert should be found incompetent to stand trial based on evaluations by the Missouri Department of Mental Health and by a private psychologist from California.
Lambert was accused of enticing two children to participate in sex acts for money. He was accused of taking video footage of persons under the age of 18 taking part in sex acts. Lambert is also accused of soliciting prostitutes at his house in Ozark.
Lambert has not attended a court hearing since Oct. 3, 2018, when he was arraigned and posted a $100,000 surety bond. Lambert’s defense attorney explained in court that Lambert lives in a nursing home in Sikeston, where the Scott County public administrator has been appointed as his legal guardian in a decision field April 2, 2019.
At a hearing in October 2018, a defense attorney told the judge that Lambert suffered from aneurysms, seizures and memory loss.
Ben Lambert is the son of Lambert's Cafe founder Norman Lambert, and is also one of the original signers of the incorporating documents of the Ozark Lambert's Cafe according to documentation with the Missouri Secretary of State's Office.
The Lambert's Cafe in Ozark has been incorporated since 1992. The restaurant is one of Christian County's most recognized restaurants and attractions.
