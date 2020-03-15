The former principal at Spokane High School filed a lawsuit seeking unspecified damages against the Spokane School District, five current or former district employees and a prosecuting attorney.
Christopher Kohl is suing the Spokane R-VII School District, Deann Short, Joni Habel, David Mitchell, Laura Rankin, Maria Turner and former Taney County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Chris Lebek for unspecified funds.
The lawsuit accuses Lebek of malicious prosecution, civil conspiracy, intentional infliction of emotional distress and defamation. It accuses a group of teachers, referred to as the "Gang of Five," throughout the civil petition, and the Spokane School District as an entity of negligence, civil conspiracy, intentional infliction of emotional distress and defamation.
The lawsuit follows two misdemeanor charges of failure of a mandated reporter to report child abuse or neglect against Kohl being dropped in 2019.
Kohl alleges in the lawsuit that the defendants' actions caused Kohl to lose his job in Spokane. Kohl, who had been placed on administrative leave in the wake of the incidents, "had no choice but to tender his resignation at a March 2018 school board meeting and inform the school board of his request for the school board to non-renew his contract for the 2017-2018 school year instead of firing him," the lawsuit alleges.
The suit claims Kohl lost wages and that the Spokane educators "effectively ruined (Kohl's) career as a school administrator." Kohl reportedly took a job in another industry for less pay.
The lawsuit also claims Kohl suffered "humiliation, anxiety, indignity, depressed mood, damage to his reputation and mental and emotional anguish."
The lawsuit alleges that the five educators "began to resent (Kohl) for his emphasis on leadership and the importance of abiding by district policies, rules and procedures because they were accustomed to a loose administrative structure."
In February 2017, the first incident that triggered Kohl's indictment occurred. Kohl investigated an allegation of physical bullying in a physical education class.
The lawsuit explains how Kohl investigated the allegation of the P.E. class incident, which involved students carrying out what they called a "practical joke," a practice called "the penguin," in which students folded their target's legs at the knees and folded his feet into the waistband of his shorts.
Kohl's lawsuit alleges that he made two of his superiors, including then-Superintendent Daryl Bernskoetter, aware of his investigation of the incident, but that he had "no reasonable cause to suspect that (the victim) had been or may be subjected to abuse or neglect," and therefore, the incident did not necessitate a hotline call to the Children's Division of the Missouri Department of Social Services.
Kohl claims in the lawsuit that he disciplined the students involved in "the penguin" incident and reprimanded the teacher in charge of the P.E. class "in an effort to prevent future similar incidents." The teacher responded with new measures for student supervision.
Kohl also initiated several school-wide anti-bullying measures at Spokane High School. In the days that followed the incident in the P.E. class, administrators became aware of a separate incident that allegedly occurred in 2016. Kohl was out of town attending a training event when this investigation began, according to the lawsuit.
Kohl said he became aware of allegations of an incident in a dugout at the Spokane High School baseball field on Feb. 21, 2017, but that the incident occurred during the previous season in 2016.
The lawsuit alleges that Spokane Athletic Director Doug Hepler interviewed members of the 2016 Spokane Owls baseball team "to determine if any hazing or bullying occurred during the 2015-2016 school year." Two students allegedly reported seeing someone put a condom into a player's mouth. However, the students implicated in holding the player and putting the condom into his mouth denied the incident occurred.
Kohl alleges int he lawsuit that he conducted a second investigation into the "alleged baseball incident" when he returned from the out-of-town training, and that other administrators and the Spokane Board of Education were made aware of the incident.
Kohl alleges that other educators in the school district withheld information related to the two incidents from him. Kohl's lawsuit lists five specific school district policies that staff members allegedly violated in failing to notify him of information they had related to the incidents.
"Instead of reporting to (Kohl) as mandated by district policies, the Gang of Five intentionally and purposefully excluded (Kohl) from communications," the lawsuit alleges.
Kohl's lawsuit lists several calls made to the Missouri Children's Division between Feb. 21-27, 2017, calls Kohl says were made without his knowledge.
The Christian County Sheriff's Office reportedly conducted an investigation into bullying and abuse incidents at Spokane High School in February and March of 2017, which resulted in indictments against Kohl, Bernskoetter and two students.
Kohl's lawsuit claims that the actions by the five educations led to "the attempted illegitimate and baseless criminal prosecution" of Kohl, resulting in his job loss.
The lawsuit claims that the misdemeanor charges eventually filed against Kohl by Taney County assistant prosecuting attorney Chris Lebek, acting as a special prosecutor in Christian County, were filed "maliciously with intent other than to bring an offender to justice," according to the lawsuit.
Lebek left the Taney County Prosecuting Attorney's Office in 2018. Charges against Kohl, Bernskoetter and the two students were reduced and/or dropped entirely afterwards. Kohl's charges were all dropped.
A civil lawsuit filed against Kohl was also dismissed in Kohl's favor.
In separate plea agreements, two former students pleaded guilty to misdemeanor peace disturbance charges in connection to incidents at Spokane High School. They received probation sentences.
According to his attorney, one of the students n was disciplined by school administrators in February 2017. He was reportedly suspended from school and barred from participating in sports or other extracurricular activities for the remainder of his senior year of high school.
Former Spokane Superintendent Daryl Bernskoetter and Kohl were also indicted.
Bernskoetter retired in 2017, about three months before charges were filed against him, to conclude a 33-year career in education. He spent 12 years in Spokane, first as a principal, then as superintendent. All charges against Bernskoetter were also dropped.
There has not yet been a court hearing scheduled in Kohl's civil case against the Spokane R-VII School District. Online court records show that the defendants in the case were served with the lawsuit March 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.