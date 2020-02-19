For the second time in a week, Ozark’s skyscape changed with the demolition of a water tower.
On Feb. 18, a contracted crew from Seymour-based Indeqx brought down a 300,000-gallon water tower that once stood off of Tennison Drive, just off of U.S. Highway 65 to the south of the Ozark Walmart. The demolition is part of a water system improvement project that resulted in the removal of two water towers and a standpipe.
Joshua Sedlak, CEO of Indeqx, did the mathematical calculations that ultimately brought down the Ozark towers, the one near Walmart and the one that stood by the Dolby Laboratories plant off of West Jackson Street.
After the tower came down, Sedlak said the material was shipped off to be used again.
“We’re going to cut the tower up and ship it in for recycling,” Sedlak said.
The tower that once stood next to the Ozark Walmart was cut into more than 100 pieces, which were then hauled away. Workers cut the steel down into pieces small enough to carry and load onto a truck.
“We generally cut it in about 8-by-8 or 6-by-8-foot pieces,” Sedlak said.
The Walmart tower fell exactly where the crew wanted it to go, away from the Walmart automotive department and clear of a building behind the store that was once part of a miniature golf course.
“We wanted to definitely not go in the direction of Walmart,” Sedlak said. “Also, there’s a building right over there, there’s some utilities over there behind those rocks, there’s a fire hydrant, and we didn’t want to smash any of those.”
Water towers are anchored to a footing in the ground with long bolts. The concrete footing where the tower once stood is now visible to people who happen to pass behind the Walmart store. The demolition is done with some metal removal, a pull and a lot of gravity.
“We basically cut it loose on top of the footing and tip it off the top of the footing, we have to cut a notch on the side of it to make it land in the exact spot we want it to,” Sedlak said.
A wedge of steel cut from the base of the tower allowed the crew to direct the path of the bulb as it fell in a south-southwesterly direction. Sedlak said there is actually not much risk of the tower falling accidentally as the crews remove the steel from the base.
“We leave enough metal that we have to pull it over with that machine,” Sedlak said. “It took quite a bit of work to pull it over, every bit of that machine.”
The top of the water tower was connected to a four-wheeled skid steer type machine with steel aircraft cable. On a wet, uneven patch of ground, Sedlak said the heavy equipment was working harder than it appeared, as most bystanders were focused on the tower, not the machine as it pulled to create the momentum that brought down the tower.
According to the Ozark Department of Public Works, the water tower near Walmart was constructed at a lower elevation and with a lower height than it should have been in order to adequately serve property in southern Ozark. The city built a newer tower, one with 750,000 gallons of capacity, on South 17th Street near Walgreens. The tower by Walmart was more costly to maintain than it was valuable to Ozark.
The tower by Walgreens, “provides enhanced fire protection, increased water pressure and additional capacity to accommodate our growing community,” a press release from the city reads.
The Ozark Board of Aldermen approved a $67,889 contract with Indeqx to demolish two water towers plus a standpipe, all of which have been taken out of use. The 30,000-gallon standpipe is located off of East Covey Lane in the Quail Run subdivision, and has been out of use for some time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.