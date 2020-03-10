There is a gate at the end of the road to a popular swimming spot, and no one is 100 percent sure how it got there.
A set of pipe rail gates at the end of of Canyon Road stops cars from driving further onto the gravel banks of the Finley River. The gates, which were first reported sometime between March 7 and March 9, are apparently there to prevent people from driving to a portion of the river below the Lindenlure Dam, a popular recreation spot east of Ozark and north of Sparta just off of Highway 125.
Christian County Highway Administrator Miranda Beadles said she became aware of the gate on the morning of March 9, and was conferring with other appointed and elected officials to examine the gate’s legality.
From photographs, the gate appears to be on private property at the end of Canyon Road. The Headliner News’ efforts to contact the property owner have been unsuccessful.
Lidenlure is a destination for hundreds of people each year, nestled on the Finley River off of Missouri Highway 125 east of Ozark and north of Sparta. The area on and below Lindenlure Dam is a popular spot for swimming, fishing, picnics and simply enjoying time outside.
It was once known for unruly behavior, including fights, public intoxication, illegal drug use and sexual assaults. In recent years, its reputation had mellowed, in part thanks to an increased presence of sheriff’s deputies and some grassroots efforts to clean up the river.
A group of Lindenlure regulars started their own Missouri Stream Team through the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and the Missouri Department of Conservation. Their regular cleanup efforts helped clear trash from the Finley River and make Lindenlure more family-friendly.
In 2017, a group of neighboring property owners approached the Christian County Commission about increasing police presence at Lindenlure. In the past, residents had hired Christian County sheriff’s deputies to work overtime and provide extra security, but that agreement eventually ended.
Christian County was embroiled in the legal opinion surrounding a law called the Equal Footing Doctrine, which allows persons to move as they please along any federally navigable waterway. They may stay below the high-water mark on a river, provided they don’t cross above the high-water mark and onto private property.
