Two Christian County residents brought home awards from the National Junior Angus Show, held July 14-20 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Lauren Gilbert of Oldfield won two top prizes in photography. She took first place in the intermediate division for photographing Angus cattle and second place in the intermediate division for photographing people.
Paden Gilbert, also of Oldfield, took first place in the auctioneering contest at the National Junior Angus Show.
Winning top awards is nothing new for the Gilberts. In 2018, Lauren Gilbert won the grand champion female award at the Missouri State Fair 4-H Angus Show, and Paden Gilbert won the junior champion bull category.
Earlier this year, Lauren Gilbert won the Area 12 Star in Agribusiness award at the 91st Missouri FFA Convention in Columbia. Lauren Gilbert has been president of the Chadwick High School FFA chapter for the past two years and an area vice president.
After graduation, Gilbert’s plans include attending the University of Missouri to study animal science and agricultural communications. She said after graduation she plans to pursue a career in bovine reproduction.
Both Lauren and Paden Gilbert serve on the Missouri Junior Cattlemen’s Association statewide board of directors.
