The cyber playing field has changed for Missouri businesses who sell products on the internet.
On June 30, Gov. Mike Parson signed Senate Bill 153 and Senate Bill 97 into law, allowing the state of Missouri and local taxing entities, like cities, counties and special taxing districts, to collect an online use tax written with the intent to protect Missouri's brick and mortar businesses from losing revenue.
Online use tax is commonly called "Wayfair" tax because of a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling.
"Passing Wayfair legislation has been a top priority of my administration, and we are happy to be signing this critical legislation into law today," Parson said. "This law will help even the playing field between Missouri small businesses and large out-of-state retailers. With more than 570,000 small businesses in the state of Missouri, it is time that we establish a 21st Century tax code that benefits our Main Street businesses rather than companies that don't invest in our communities or employ our citizens."
In 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. allowed states to adopt rules to collect sales and use taxes from businesses not physically located in their state, but who sell and deliver products into the state.
SB 153 and 97 will allow Missouri and local jurisdictions to collect a use tax from online retailers who sell and deliver more than $100,000 in tangible goods to consumers in the state annually.
Under the provisions, municipalities still need to have a local use tax approved by voters for the tax to be collected in their community. Another piece of SB 153 is a simplification of ballot language for local use tax propositions. Nixa has a use tax, which was enacted in 2018 and generated $589,666.95 in 2020, according to documentation provided to the Nixa City Council.
In June 2020, voters in Ozark turned down a use tax proposal by a vote of 1,206-857. The “No” votes took 54.49 percent of the overall vote.
The Missouri Municipal League has more than 640 member cities and municipalities. Its executives praised the passage of Senate Bill 153.
"This is a big win for Missouri cities, their residents and local businesses," said Chuck Caverly, council member for the city of Maryland Heights and MML president. "The unfair advantage out-of-state vendors had is now fixed. They will simply pay the same level of taxes that our local businesses have been paying for decades, and that money goes directly to critical services such as first responders, street repair, park maintenance and so much more."
Collection and remittance obligations across Missouri will begin Jan. 1, 2023. Sales and uses taxes cannot be retroactive, and will be collected by the Missouri Department of Revenue. Following 49 other states and Washington D.C., Missouri will be the final state in the nation to implement an online sales tax law since the Supreme Court's decision in 2018.
The governor said that Missouri businesses lose sales because out-of-state, online retailers are not subject to the same state sales tax laws that local businesses are. The current system also burdens Missouri businesses engaging in out-of-state commerce over the internet, because they are required to remit sales and use taxes to other states, but out-of-state businesses selling to Missourians do not.
"This legislation is many years in the making and long overdue in the state of Missouri," Parson said.
