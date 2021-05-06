Nixa High School theater teacher Allison Fleetwood wore a big smile as she scooped a shovelful of dirt at a groundbreaking May 5.
While Fleetwood is experienced in portraying an array of emotions as a stage actress, the smile and the message behind it was genuine. She wasn’t acting.
Nixa Public Schools marked the start of construction of the $16 million Aetos Center for the Performing Arts at Nixa High School.
“Today is a significant moment in the growth of the culture of Nixa Public Schools. Nixa has always been blessed with talented fine arts educators, district-wide, who offer innovative artistic opportunities to all students, but the community support approving this new facility is a catalyst for extraordinary educational, as well as community opportunities to come,” Fleetwood said.
Flleetwood said what is about to be built at Nixa High School would normally be reserved for college fine arts programs.
“Creativity is an infinite and enduring resource, one to draw upon in the most joyous and the most challenging of moments. The arts strengthen community bonds, create new means of connection and understanding, and offer a continuous, powerful and resilient source of individual and collective identity,” Fleetwood said.
About 18 months from now, Nixa High School will have a theater with approximately 1,100 seats, an additional black box theater, plus renovated practice facilities for band, theater and choir classes.
A black box theater is a simple performance space with black walls and a flat floor, which creates simple, flexible performances and interactions between artists and audiences. Black box theaters usually host performances that require simple technical arrangements.
The project is made possible through the passage of a voter-approved bond issue in April 2019. A $15 million bond issue passed, as did a 41-cent property tax levy increase for capital improvement projects and increased wages for teachers.
Question 1 passed by a vote of 3,075-1,484, nabbing 67.45 percent of the vote in 14 precincts. Question 2 passed by a simple majority vote of 2,477-2,081, attaining 54.34 percent “yes” votes.
Dr. Gearl Loden, superintendent of Nixa Public Schools, had not been on the job for long at the time voters passed the bond issue.
“What we have is not normal. There are a lot of communities where the schools, the city, the county, the parents, the stakeholders are not united. Two years ago, we passed a bond referendum and a tax levy increase at a time of day where tax levy increases—they’re not very popular, they’re just not, but we did it,” Loden said.
The tax levy increase came with a salary increase for teachers at about $1,000 per year.
“We know our greatest interventions are our classroom teachers,” Loden said.
The facility will open as part of the 2022-2023 school year. Loden praised the work that Fleetwood is doing with the theater program, along with Nixa High School band director Craig Finger and choir director Daniel Gutierrez.
“If you’ve been to any of our events, you know that we have band, choir and theater groups that are second-to-none and are highly competitive,” Loden said.
Nixa Board of Education Vice President Josh Roberts explained the meaning of the name.
“Aetos is the Greek word for ‘eagle.’ Much like the Greeks, with this building, we further ingrain theater and the arts as part of our community and culture here at Nixa,” Roberts said.
Roberts added that the Aetos Center for the Performing Arts will also host nationally-touring and community-based events not affiliated with the school’s fine arts programs, but on a cooperative basis with other groups.
Brandon Clark, Director of Activities and Athletics at Nixa High School, confirmed that the construction project has been awarded to DeWitt Construction, which will have 570 days to do the work from the time of the groundbreaking. Clark said the project will be a boost to Nixa for years to come.
“I’m so thankful for all of the parent community support that made this possible,” Clark said. “It’s going to be a wonderful for all of our students, our community, it’s going to be a great thing for the entire city of Nixa.”
