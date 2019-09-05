If your typical drive to work involves a venture north into Springfield, it’s time to plan for a change of scenery.
Northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 65 will be completely closed to traffic starting at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, from the U.S. Highway 60 interchange to Sunshine Street in Springfield. That means that all northbound traffic going from Ozark into Springfield will be diverted onto the James River Freeway.
Contracted work crews are scheduled to cut the old northbound driving surface from Highway 65 in preparation for removal. They will also be installing erosion control devices and grinding off old asphalt along the shoulders. Some work on southbound Highway 65 such as shoulder reconstruction and guardrail installation is ongoing in Springfield.
It’s estimated that up to 85 percent of the population of northern Christian County commutes to work in Springfield, which means that the highway closure will affect more than 55,000 people who will need to find alternate routes to work each day.
MoDOT announced that all three northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 65 from the State Route CC interchange in Ozark to the Evans Road interchange in Greene County are open. All northbound lanes opened to traffic on Aug. 29. At 2 a.m. Aug. 30, crews finished enough work on southbound Highway 65 to open all lanes from Evans Road to State Route CC, which means all lanes in Christian County are open to traffic.
Drivers are asked to be aware of new traffic patterns and to use caution when changing lanes.
The Missouri Department of Transportation announced that the third phase of the U.S. Highway 65 rebuilding project in Springfield is ahead of schedule, and that work could be complete with all lanes open as soon as as Sept. 14 or 15. The work schedule is dependent upon the weather.
