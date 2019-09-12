A Highlandville man has been sentenced to prison for violating terms of probation from a child molestation and statutory rape case from 2015.
Stanley F. Inman, 62, was sentenced in 2017 to 36 years in prison for 13 charges:first-degree child molestation, six counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child by sexual conduct, two counts of second-degree statutory rape and four counts of second-degree statutory sodomy.
The execution of the original 36-year sentence was suspended, and Inman served 120 days of shock incarceration, which he completed Oct. 19, 2017.
On March 15, 2019, Missouri Probation and Parole filed a violation report against Inman. The Christian County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office moved to revoke his probation May 13. Inman was arrested May 17, and posted a $10,000 bond May 20.
At a hearing Sept. 5, Circuit Judge Jennifer Growcock revoked Inman’s probation on four convictions: first-degree child molestation, second-degree statutory rape and two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy. The court found that Inman had made contact with a victim.
Inman was ordered to serve one 15-year sentence for child molestation and three seven-year sentences of seven years each consecutive to each other—a total of 36 years.
In the case’s original probable cause statement, one of the victims told police Inman sexually abused her.
One victim disclosed in a forensic interview with the Springfield Child Advocacy Center in June, that on a number of occasions Inman allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with the female minor, sexually touched her and “guide(d) her hand” to sexually touch him.
The victim also spoke of an incident where Inman “was behind her and choked her so she could not breathe and that it hurt.” The statement alleges the abuse continued approximately four years.
