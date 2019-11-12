Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces a new traffic safety program for teenage and adult drivers entitled, “If I Could Just Go Back."
Public information officers at Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D headquarters n Springfield are available to schools, civic organizations and churches to present a safety program which includes the showing of "If I Could Just Go Back." There is no cost for the program.
This new traffic safety program is appropriate for those 14 years of age and older. The Patrol's Public Information and Education Division and MultiMedia Unit created the new generation 15-minute video, which uses photographs, music, and testimonials from accident victims and family members. The video focuses on risky behaviors behind the wheel, such as: drinking and driving, failure to use occupant restraints, inattentive driving, texting, and excessive speed.
“You can't go back. Traffic crashes cannot be undone," Olson said. “However, they can be prevented. Every driver on the road has the ability to help us reduce traffic crashes by paying attention, driving sober, obeying all traffic laws, and ensuring that everyone in the vehicle uses a seat belt.”
The video is a collaborative effort among the Missouri State Highway Patrol, State Farm, Evergy, Farm Bureau, Operation Lifesaver, and Bloomsdale Excavating Co. Inc. Additional sponsors include the family and friends of the late Mr. Dave Mudd, Missouri Electric Cooperatives, and the Builders’ Association.
"This poignant video puts into perspective the importance of being an attentive, sober driver," Olson said. "When someone dies in a traffic crash, their family and their community are forever changed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.