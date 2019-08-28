Members of the Ozark Historic River District have big plans for downtown.
Aug. 20, the nonprofit organization hosted a happy hour night at The Finley for owners and stakeholders of the more than 85 businesses on and around the Ozark square. A few spokespeople from the group gave attendees a glimpse of the projected vision for the revitalized downtown Ozark.
The Historic River District’s stated mission is “to build community, celebrate history, maintain the small-town charm and promote economic vitality in downtown Ozark.”
Patty Quessenberry, who is on the board of directors, noted that in order to promote their mission and spread the word about their organization, they first “needed to start by getting to know the business owners and for [those owners] to meet each other.”
The vitality of Ozark is “very important” to Quessenberry. She grew up east of Ozark and often visited the downtown area with her parents. “The hub of business was only in downtown,” Quessenberry said. “There were stores like Maddox Market, the 5 & Dime, MFA, the Christian County Library and the Ozark Mill, where my dad bought feed.”
Quessenberry moved into Ozark later in her life and has now lived there for 38 years.
“I love living here and seeing Ozark grow as a city, seeing our schools grow and be one of the best school systems in the state and for our businesses [to] thrive,” she said. “To [thrive], we must maintain the small-town charm and feed the heart of Ozark with a strong partnership of community. The life blood of a community comes from the heart and the commitment of the people that live here.”
Members of the Historic River District noted that the organization uses a four-point approach, instead of focusing on “just one issue or initiative.” Moving forward, they plan to focus on organization to “develop partners and resources,” design to “develop spaces and places,” economic vitality to “develop entrepreneurs and businesses” and promotion to develop “customers and community engagement.” They also hope to enhance the visual attractiveness of the downtown area, in part by bringing some art to the district, with art walks, chalk art festivals and art displays.
The Historic River District is striving to preserve the rich history of downtown Ozark while also setting up the area to thrive as a unified community. Special events are in the works to help “identify downtown as a gathering place,” and “highlight the local culture, art, music, dance and traditions that give each community its unique identity.”
A couple of these events are an adults-only Haunted Historic Walking Tour of Downtown Ozark, scheduled for October, and a “Heart of Ozark” gala, which is scheduled for Valentine’s Day.
“The downtown of Ozark was the heart of Ozark [in the past] and I want to help keep it that way to preserve our past while we look towards the future,” Quessenberry said.
