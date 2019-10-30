Jason Anderson stands accused of killing a woman in Columbia, running from a Christian County deputy in a high speed chase, firing a rifle at a deputy and stealing firearms. When, and if, Anderson will stand trial for these accusations is now subject to determination by mental health professionals.
Anderson, 34, is charged with first degree murder in the death of Elise’ise Q. McNeal, 34, of Columbia. Court documents link Anderson to the woman’s death with DNA evidence. Anderson was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in Boone County on Aug. 16, 2018.
In Christian County, Anderson faces six felony charges: first degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property and resisting arrest. All six are felony charges. He was originally scheduled to stand trial in April 2019, but his court dates have been pushed back indefinitely.
On Sept. 12, Christian County Presiding Judge Laura Johnson ordered Anderson be committed to the Missouri Department of Mental Health “because of incompetency to proceed.”
State statute specifies, “No person who as a result of mental disease or defect lacks capacity to understand the proceedings against him or to assist in his own defense shall be tried, convicted or sentenced for the commission of an offense so long as the incapacity endures.”
Anderson has been held in Ozark since his arrest in June 2018. As of Oct. 28, he remains listed on the roster of inmates at the Christian County Jail.
In Columbia, Boone County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Cecily Daller explained that prosecutors can’t answer the question about what will happen in the case of Elise’ise McNeal’s killing, or if Anderson will ever stand for trial on the murder charge.
“It’s hard to answer, in part because you can be committed to the Department of Mental Health because you’re currently not competent to proceed, or you were not competent at the time,” Daller explained.
State mental health professionals can put Anderson under treatment to attempt to restore his competency to stand trial. Through therapy and medications, a defendant’s mental health may be brought in line so that he/she may intelligently assist in their own defense.
“If (Anderson) was found incompetent to proceed currently, they will put him in a competency program through the Department of Mental Health to try to restore his competency,” Daller said.
Once Anderson is deemed competent enough to proceed in his own defense, he can be prosecuted in both Christian and Boone counties. Anderson has yet to be booked or arraigned in the Boone County homicide case.
“The way it all panned out, he really hasn’t—he’s never appeared in our case. There is still an outstanding warrant in our case,” Daller said. “The charges have been filed, but until his case (the Christian County) case is resolved, our case can’t really get started.”
A Christian County sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over Anderson’s 2000 Toyota Camry Solara at approximately 10:09 a.m. Thursday, June 14. According to a probable cause statement from the Greene County Sheriff's Office, Anderson attempted to flee from the deputy northbound on Highway 65 near State Route EE at speeds exceeding 100 mph.
The car traveled into Ozark, crossed the center median into the southbound lanes and headed back southbound. According to the probable cause statement, the chase stopped near the intersection of Highway 65 and State Route EE.
Anderson allegedly exited the car and fired on the deputy’s patrol vehicle with a .22-caliber rifle. The statement says the deputy returned fire toward the driver’s vehicle.
The probable cause statement does not indicate the number of shots fired in the exchange.
Anderson reportedly put down the rifle and ran off on foot when the deputy fired shots. The probable cause statement says Anderson was arrested after a brief foot chase.
Neither Anderson nor the deputy were struck by any gunfire.
Deputies located 53 firearms and 5,000 rounds of ammunition in the Camry, which were all reported stolen from Boone County. The .22-caliber rifle that Anderson had reportedly fired at the Christian County deputy had a round jammed in the chamber, preventing it from firing, according to the probable cause statement.
According to a probable cause statement from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Elise’ise Q. McNeal died of a gunshot wound to the head. She also suffered facial injuries and a gunshot wound to the torso.
The probable cause statement says deputies went to a home on West Hatton Chapel Road on June 15 to follow up on reports of stolen guns and ammunition. They found a woman’s body at the house northwest of Columbia.
The probable cause statement explains Anderson’s arrest in Christian County on June 14, and states that some of the firearms and ammunition recovered in Anderson’s vehicle on U.S. Highway 65 match the descriptions of guns and ammunition reported stolen in Boone County.
