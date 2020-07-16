If you’re among the estimated 7.9 percent of Christian County residents unemployment in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Christian County Health Department is looking for temporary workers.
Health Department Administrator Karen Peak is hiring contact tracers to help interview persons who are believed to have been in close contact with medical patients who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Speaking to the Nixa City Council on July 13, Dr. Peak explained that the health department staff has been working at all days and hours as new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed each day in Christian County. Even with four additional workers helping in the health department office, more help is needed.
“We still couldn’t keep up. We’re still behind,” Peak said.
Detection through testing, isolation of COVID-19-positive patients and the tracing and quarantine of patient contacts is the top process of COVID-19 spread containment recommended by the World Health Organization and backed through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ “box-in” strategy for reducing the spread of the novel coronavirus.
In Christian County, the need to perform quick and efficient contact tracing creates a need for more people to contact persons who may need to undergo testing and quarantine procedures.
“We’re at a point, we’re going to have to have more staff to come on board,” Peak said. “We didn’t have enough room to put these individuals, either.”
On July 13, Ozark R-VI School District Superintendent Chris Bauman and some of the staff at the Ozark School District will allow the Christian County Health Department to use office space in what was the school district’s central office building on North Fourth Avenue next to Tiger Paw Early Childhood Center. The school district recently moved its central offices into the renovated FASCO manufacturing plant, which is now the Ozark Innovation Center.
While the use of the school district building solves an office space problem, it doesn’t help the staffing situation at the health department.
“The problem is trying to get all of these individuals hired and trained,” Peak said. “I don’t know what kind of army I’m going to need to try to help control this.”
Prior to July, when COVID-19 positive test results would trickle in a few at a time, Peak said patients would receive their first calls from health department investigators within 24 hours of receiving their test results.
“We’re two or three days out now, so what that means—we can’t reach out to them to give them the education that they need to stay home, to wear their masks—it’s just overwhelming at this point,” Peak said.
Peak relayed some recent test findings on the statewide level. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services uses what is called the “box in” strategy for COVID-19 containment. When a potential outbreak is detected at a facility such as a large processing plant or a manufacturing site, the state health department tests anyone from that facility who may have come into contact with a COVID-19 patient.
As of July 13, Missouri had tested almost half a million people using PCR tests, where a health professional uses a nasal swab to detect viral RNA in a patient’s nose, throat and respiratory tract to determine if there is active SARS-CoV-2 infection from the virus that causes COVID-19. About 5.5 percent of those tests performed across Missouri since March showed the presence of COVID-19.
Peak said about 51 percent of the people who have positive PCR test results for COVID-19 experience few to no symptoms of illness. Health department workers still conduct contact tracing investigations of these patients and advise them to spend a minimum of 14 days quarantined from other people.
Peak said that there is one private clinic in Ozark that performs PCR tests at a cost of $167 each.
“If they don’t have symptoms, then free COVID virtual clinics will not test without symptoms, so their other option is to go pay the $167 and get tested,” Peak said.
The Christian County Health Department is attempting to secure funding to establish a mobile testing site somewhere in Christian County to offer more tests to asymptomatic persons who may have been exposed to COVID-19, but Peak said that the health department lacks the personnel and the resources to staff a mobile testing site on its own.
A mobile testing site would come with its own set of staffing challenges. Medical professionals would have to be hired or contracted from outside the staff of the Christian County Health Department.
“I can’t man that, too,” Peak said. “I can do contact tracing with the health department. I can not staff or manage any type of testing facilities with our staff.”
The Christian County Health Department has 15 employees, including Peak.
