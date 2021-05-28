Blake Doennig, 20, is scheduled to stand trial in November. It's uncertain whether or not he will remain in jail in Ozark in the days leading up to his trial.
Doennig is accused of firing a gun at a motorist in Ozark, and has his jail bond set at $500,000.
Doennig is alleged to be the driver of a black Chevrolet HHR who reportedly shot at another driver near the intersection of South Street and South Ninth Street in Ozark at about 5:57 p.m. on Dec. 16, 2020. The Rogersville man was arrested Dec. 19, three days after police sought help from the public investigating what was initially reported as a road rage incident.
Doennig was arraigned on Dec. 29, 2020, on charges of three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action and one count of first-degree property damage. At that time, Associate Circuit Judge Doug Bacon set Doennig’s bond at $500,000.
On May 25, Circuit Judge Jennifer Growcock took up the case and considered a motion from defense attorney Stuart Huffman to reduce Doennig's bond amount.
Missouri Supreme Court Rule 33.01 states that in the pre-trial phase of a criminal case, the monetary conditions of release from jail may not be, "fixed at more than is necessary to secure the appearance of the defendant at trial," in part.
Judge Growcock determined that the law prevents her from keeping Doennig in the Christian County Jail with a bond set at $500,000.
"However, based upon the information available to the Court at this time, the Court is concerned that no combination of non-monetary conditions and monetary conditions will secure the safety of the community or other person," online court records of the Doennig case dated May 25 read.
On her own accord, the judge set an evidentiary hearing to determine whether or not Doennig will remain in jail leading up to his jury trial.
A date for the bond hearing has not been set. Doennig has a pre-trial conference scheduled on Oct. 14.
No one was hit by gunfire or injured in the shooting on South Street in December. According to Ozark police, a round of ammunition entered a vehicle and struck the headrest on the driver’s seat. A black Chevrolet HHR allegedly followed the vehicle that was shot through the parking lots of two different fast food restaurants on Marler Lane near the Ozark Walmart before the shots were fired.
The person who was allegedly fired upon told police that they do not know Doennig. It is unclear how many shots were fired from one vehicle to the other.
