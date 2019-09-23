A judge has stepped away from hearing the case of a woman from Clever accused of beating another woman with a baton.
Audrey McAlister, 31, is scheduled to appear in court again on Oct. 24. She was arrested March 11, posted bond March 18, then was arrested again May 9, for allegedly failing to abide by conditions of her bond.
McAlister has been in the Christian County Jail since her last booking on June 12.
On Sept. 12, she appeared before Circuit Judge Jennifer Growcock, who recused herself from hearing McAlister’s case. Growcock had a private discussion in her chambers with Christian County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Anna Bunch and McAlister’s defense attorney, Kelli Anderson. After about 10 minutes of discussion, Growcock returned to the courtroom and announced her recusal.
McAlister now has a criminal setting scheduled before Christian County Presiding Judge Laura Johnson in Ozark on Oct. 24.
McAlister is charged with first degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. First degree assault is considered a class B felony under Missouri law, and is punishable by no less than five years and no more than 15 years in prison.
On March 9, a Christian County sheriff’s deputy responded to a home on Robison Road, where a woman reported that she had been attached after going on a date with a man and returning to his house. According to a probable cause statement, the man “let Audrey come over to pick up some of her things.”
The woman told a deputy that McAlister climbed out of a pickup truck and “started attacking her with a metal object.” The woman allegedly ran into the house. The man allegedly “removed Audrey from the residence,” at which time McAlister allegedly drew a gun.
According to the probable cause statement, McAlister drove south in her pickup truck and crashed it “just south of the residence in Stone County.” Stone County deputies contacted Christian County deputies to report the accident and to turn over McAlister to Christian County law enforcement agents.
The Christian County deputy wrote in the probable cause statement that he asked McAlister if she struck the woman “in the head with a baton,” to which McAlister allegedly replied, “H— yeah I did.”
McAlister reportedly denied threatening anyone with a firearm.
Stone County deputies found a 9mm Hi-Point pistol in McAlister’s vehicle. The Christian County deputy allegedly found a metal baton in the front yard of the home.
