A Greene County jury found a Nixa man guilty in a domestic assault case that could send him to prison for two years.
Ricarte Soliben, 45, was convicted Wednesday of third-degree domestic assault, a felony, and fourth-degree domestic assault, a misdemeanor. The jury found that Soliben knowingly caused his wife physical pain by grabbing her by the neck, and that he caused physical pain to his son by tackling him. The instances of domestic assault reportedly occurred in December 2018.
“Soliben’s wife testified at trial that he became angry and shoved her into a wall placing his forearm against her throat, before grabbing her neck and holding her over the bannister of the stairs that led to their basement,” a press release from the Greene County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office reads.
Soliben’s stepson also testified at the trial in Springfield, telling the judge and the jury that he went upstairs to respond to the sounds of shouting, and that Soliben tackled him over a coffee table.
The jury deliberated for an hour and ten minutes before returning its verdict. The jury recommended a sentence of two years for third-degree domestic assault, and six months for fourth-degree domestic assault.
Greene County Judge David Jones presided over the trial. Jones set Soliben for a sentencing hearing March 13, which will follow a sentencing assessment by the Missouri Department of Corrections Division of Probation and Parole.
