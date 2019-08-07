The Ozark Police Department hosted a youth training event for kids ages 6-11 on July 16.
It featured K-9 officer demonstrations, traffic stop demonstrations and additional police training. Forty youngsters learned about how the Ozark Police Department operates firsthand and enjoyed some pizza with the officers.
Ozark Interim Police Chief Justin Arnold said the young person’s police academy is about fostering positive interactions between kids and police officers.
“I’m a big believer that you need to start when kids are kids, having good, positive interactions with them at a young age. That way, the first time they have an interaction with a police officer it’s not because they’re speeding or because they’ve been in a car accident or some negative situation,” Arnold said.
