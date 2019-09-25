Eastbound drivers coming from Nixa or Fremont Hills into Ozark on State Route CC will pass through a new configuration at the intersection with North 22nd Street.
The Missouri Department of Transportation announced the configuration change will begin Sept. 26. In a cost-sharing partnership with the city of Ozark, MoDOT contractors will resurface and re-stripe the pavement to create two eastbound lanes of State Route CC as the highway approaches North 22nd Street.
Crews will also add a new right turn lane from eastbound Route CC to southbound 22nd Street. The existing eastbound left-turn lane which allows drivers to turn north toward the Kum & Go and McDonald’s will remain in place.
Traffic light positions will be adjusted accordingly. The western edge of the work zone is at North 23rd Street. Drivers will still be able to access nearby businesses as the work progresses over four nights.
Having two eastbound lanes in the area will, “increase the traffic movement to the diverging diamond interchange at Route CC/J and Route 65. The change will reduce eastbound traffic backups somewhat,” a press release from MoDOT reads.
Drivers who travel through the intersection will see nighttime work taking place starting as early as Thursday night, Sept. 26. Road crews will work each night, from Sept. 26-Sept. 30, between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m.
