Funding from the federal CARES Act of 2020 will be spread among seven different emergency response agencies in Christian County before the source of COVID-19 relief funding dries up on June 30.
The Christian County Commission voted 2-0 to extend salary reimbursement options to seven entities to the extent allowable by federal law. The move will spend down about $894,000 of the $1.1 million in CARES Act funding remaining from $10.3 million allocated to Christian County from the state government in 2020.
The seven entities that will get salary reimbursement funding are the Ozark Police Department, Nixa Police Department, city of Nixa administration, the Nixa Fire Protection District, the Ozark Fire Protection District, the city of Clever and the Sparta Police Department. The seven groups applied for the funding and received approval from Christian County's special CARES Act committee designated by the Christian County Commission to handle funding requests.
On May 14, Christian County Director of Human Resources Amber Bryant presented a report on the remaining $1.1 million at the request of Eastern District Commissioner Lynn Morris.
"I wasn't asking for this report because I thought something was wrong, and I don't think that the committee, that you all who served on the committee didn't do a good job," Morris said. "I was having people out in the community ask me how much money was left, and I didn't know."
At the beginning of 2021, the CARES Act committee gave blanket approval to spend funding for vaccinations, COVID-19 testing, employee leave related to COVID-19 and salary reimbursements for accounting staff tasked with tracking the $10.3 million allocated from the Missouri Office of Administration. Salaries for emergency responders are also a widely accepted use of CARES Act funding.
Also at the start of 2021, the committee held aside about $4 million for vaccine programs.
"We set aside monies to protect ourselves and to be prepared for those unknowns. Obviously, the vaccination was the big thing. We didn't know, we just didn't know," Presiding Commissioner Ralph Phillips said. "We didn't write the guidelines, we just have to adhere to them. It shows consistency and compliance with what we've done all along."
"At that time, we had no idea what those costs were going to be, nor did we know what the involvement we were going to have," Bryant said. "I think it would be a red flag to spend the money in any other way than has already been approved or approved previously."
Any CARES Act funding must be obligated, but not necessarily spent, by June 30.
"I'd rather spend the money in the county if we can, instead of giving it back to the state to spend," Morris said. "I still believe and will never not believe that this county can't spend the money better than the state government."
Christian County Auditor Amy Dent said that salaries for emergency responders and other government workers is a safe move under federal law and state directives.
"(Salary) is the most black and white expense that we were provided," Dent said.
Dent said that under the new federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021, salary expenses fall into more of a grey area when it comes to federal reimbursement than they did under the CARES Act of 2020.
Before Morris and Phillips voted to approve the salary reimbursement spend down, Phillips again commended the CARES Act committee, which consists of five county employees who took on the work of reviewing and scoring applications for funding on top of their regular jobs.
"I appreciate very much the professionalism that you showed," Phillips told the committee members in the meeting room on May 14. "When you see monies of this magnitude being thrown around, it brings out some other-than-good sides of people, but I think you did a fantastic job of moving forward."
Morris said he felt that spending most of the remaining money on salaries was a wise use.
Christian County salary reimbursements under the CARES Act
Entity, dollar amount per month, for the next three months
City of Clever - $31,168.89
City of Nixa, administration - $7,609.31
Nixa Fire Protection District - $6,530.33
Nixa Police Department - $126,154.98
Ozark Police Department - $114,285.94
Ozark Fire Protection District - $2,386.00
Sparta Police Department - $9,957.58
Estimated total for three months - $894,277.89
Estimated remainder - $211,841.91
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.