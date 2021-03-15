Property owners put up gates to keep out visitors. A civil court case will determine who ultimately gets the gate.
A Christian County judge denied four of the seven points of a motion to dismiss a lawsuit in which the plaintiffs seek to restore public access to Lindenlure, a place north of Sparta that was once a popular swimming hole and an important place in Christian County's history.
A set of pipe rail gates and concrete barriers at the end of of Canyon Road stop cars from driving further onto the gravel banks of the Finley River. The gates, which were first reported sometime between March 7 and March 9, 2020, are there to prevent people from accessing to a portion of the river below the Lindenlure Dam, a Christian County landmark located off of Highway 125 between Sparta and Rogersville.
Christian County is one of the defendants in the lawsuit, along with Lindenlure property owners Mike and Carla Adams and Michael and Sherri Frazier. The plaintiffs are David Romano, Adams Evans, Stephen and Joan Thornton and James R. Belk.
The plaintiffs seek for the court to make a declaratory judgement that Canyon Road is a public road. The lawsuit also seeks for the court to grant an access easement from Canyon Road to the river, and for the Lindenlure access to have "implied public dedication," due to its history of serving as an access point for the public at large for years.
In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs allege that they have accessed the Finley River from "Canyon Road from State Highway 125 to the water and along the Finley River as a public road with parking on or along the Finley River," for more than 30 years.
The lawsuit points out that taxpayer dollars and other resources from Christian County have been spent to maintain Canyon Road.
The defendants asked to court to require formal acceptance of public dedication of Lindenlure by the Christian County Commission. In her order issued March 3, Christian County Presiding Judge Laura Johnson denied this part of the defendant's motion to dismiss based on prior case law.
"Missouri cases are clear that such acceptance is not required if the other three elements are proved with strong, cohesive evidence," the judge wrote in her order.
Those elements are that the owner intended to dedicate land to public use, that land was accepted by the public and that the land is used by the public.
Belk, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, owns property that is "landlocked" from all surrounding roads at Linden except for Canyon Road. Christian County Assessor's Office data shows Belk owns 18.5 acres of land situated west of the Adams property with the Finley River on the south edge of the land.
In 1996, the Christian County Commission considered a petition to close Canyon Road, according to the court documents. The Commission, records show, voted to keep the road open, but set a curfew for people to be on Canyon Road up until a certain time of the day. The lawsuit also points out that in 2015, the Christian County government, "interpreted and applied public use on Canyon Rod to be and include along the Finley River up to the high water mark of the Finley River along Canyon Road as the appropriate dimensions for public use along its navigable waters."
The judge found that the plaintiffs adequately stated a claim that Canyon Road is public, and opted not to dismiss that count of the lawsuit.
Plaintiffs Stephen and Joan Thornton also claim that they have been denied access to their "landlocked" property since the gates were placed at Lindenlure in 2020. The Thorntons' land sits just off Highway 125 on Canyon Road, and measures 57.75 feet by 132 feet, according to the assessor's office record.
Romano, a college professor and a hobbyist outdoorsman, seeks to restore public access to the Finley River near the Lindenlure. Romano is also one of the administrators of an online group called “Lindenlure Finley River for the Public.”
The Facebook group has more than 3,000 members. A corresponding effort to raise money to fund any legal action on the GoFundMe online platform has more than $8,000 in donations.
Romano found that there were others from his previous trips to Lindenlure, including groups that do organized trash cleanup events, who shared his views when it came to an emotional attachment to Lindenlure and a desire to see others enjoy it.
“This isn’t right — 100 years, people have been going here. I’m not a lawyer, but I’ve got some sense of public access rights established over time,” Romano said in a previous interview with the Headliner News. “I started talking to some people.”
Along what was a gravel road that river visitors used to take canoes and other provisions to the water, several “No parking” signs have been hung on trees on the uphill side of the river bank. From photographs, the gate appears to be on private property owned by Mike and Carla Adams at the end of Canyon Road. The Headliner News’ efforts to contact the property owners have been unsuccessful.
The land that the gate crosses over appears to be part of a 48.7-acre tract that the Adams acquired in 2009, according to records from the Christian County Assessor’s Office.
Romano and the Lindenlure Finley River for the Public Group say they want to find solutions that everyone, namely the neighboring property owners and visitors can agree on.
“We don’t want to be the landowners’ enemies,” Romano said in the previous interview.
Lindenlure, as recently as the fall of 2019, was a destination for hundreds of people each year. The area on and below Lindenlure Dam was a popular spot for swimming, fishing, picnics and other methods of enjoying the outdoors.
It sat deserted through the summer of 2020, when Missourians were anxious to spend time outdoors in order to break free of the confines of stay-at-home orders associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lindenlure had a reputation for unruly behavior, including fights, public intoxication, illegal drug use and sexual assaults. In recent years, the atmosphere mellowed. Sheriff’s deputies patrolled the neighborhood and some grassroots efforts to clean up the river.
In 2017, a group of neighboring property owners approached the Christian County Commission about increasing deputies' presence at Lindenlure. In the past, residents had hired Christian County sheriff’s deputies to work overtime and provide extra security, but that agreement with the sheriff’s office eventually ended and the funding for extra patrols stopped.
In the past, Christian County was the site of a dispute over the legal opinion surrounding a law called the Equal Footing Doctrine, which allows persons to move as they please along any federally navigable waterway. They may stay below the high-water mark on a river, provided they don’t cross above the high-water mark and onto private property. Much of the past argument on the Finley River involved the location of the high water mark, and exactly where on the river bank a person would be allowed to walk, and at what point they would be trespassing on private land.
The next motion hearing in the civil case is scheduled for May 24.
