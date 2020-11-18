Elected officials in Christian County’s two largest cities are weighing the hope of the economic development long game against its short-term costs.
Show Me Christian County is an economic development group that requested a total of $175,000 in funding from the city of Ozark, the city of Nixa and the Christian County Commission over the next five years. How much money the three governments will actually commit in effort to attract and grow commercial and industrial development in Christian County is subject to three debates in three government buildings.
“Our job as an organization is to be a model for business and to help them,” Show Me Christian County director Andrea Sitzes said.
Sitzes said that Show Me Christian County aimed to avoid making requests of public entities that would place an undue burden on them financially.
“The business community finds an extreme amount of value in the services we provide, because we approach economic development from a concierge level,” Sitzes said. “We come alongside that business and we are an extension or a complimentary service of their team, so when they need things to follow-up on, when they have questions, they don’t have to spend their time and resources and we’re able to move that forward.”
The construction of Creative Audio’s distribution center off of Lakeland Drive in Ozark, the arrival of Alpine Aviation’s helicopter wiring harness manufacturing site in Ozark, and CoxHealth’s “super clinics” under construction in both Nixa and in Ozark are claimed as wins for Show Me Christian County.
Sitzes said that every dollar invested from Christian County returned $193.91 to the local economy. The business additions and expansions added 130 daytime jobs, Sitzes said. “The scope and breadth of our organization is very vast.”
Show Me Christian County asked for five year pledges from the city of Nixa at $75,000 per year, the city of Ozark at $50,000 per year and the Christian County Commission at $50,000.
The Ozark Board of Aldermen has not yet debated its funding commitment, if any, to Show Me Christian County for 2021. Sitzes said that the topic is likely to surface on a meeting agenda before the end of the year.
County commission pledges $50K
The Christian County Commission made a 2-1 vote to budget $50,000 to allocate to Show Me Christian County in 2021.
The plan of action Sitzes outlined calls for key advancement in business attraction, business retention and encouraging entrepreneurship. Show Me Christian County is governed by a board of directors that oversees the action.
“All of our volunteers felt very confident that we could aid 120 businesses based on the outreach that we provide, that we will create or retain 400 daytime jobs with a target average salary of about $40,000 per year,” Sitzes said.
Christian County’s current average wage is about $32,150 per year.
Christian County Presiding Commissioner Ralph Phillips did not want to commit the county government to a five-year agreement, but offered that it could make commitments on a year-by-year basis that are subject to a process of annual review.
“It was advised to me not to enter into a long-term commitment that would exceed my term,” Phillips said.
Western District Commissioner Hosea Bilyeu made the motion to budget $50,000 from Christian County for the economic development group.
“I think the funds are there, would be there in 2021,” Bilyeu said.
A pledge for an effort to foster collaboration amongst communities large and small in all corners of Christian County was a sticking point for Bilyeu.
“That’s big to me. Over four years ago, when I was a candidate for the first time, I was told by people then in the courthouse government that there were areas of our county that felt left out. I was also told that some of those same areas, when offered opportunities to collaborate chose not to,” Bilyeu said.
Eastern District Commissioner Mike Robertson cast the dissenting vote against funding Show Me Christian County at $50,000. Robertson suggested a $25,000 contribution, but Phillips and Bilyeu outvoted him.
“We have other things we’ve been hit with that we have to pay for, too, and I think $50,000 is just a little too much,” Robertson said.
Nixa backs down to $50,000
The Nixa City Council initially planned to spend $75,000 from its general revenue and utilities budgets to fund Show Me Christian County’s efforts in 2021.
However, at a meeting on Nov. 9, the six council members backed their investment down to $50,000, which will be $5,000 from general revenue and $15,000 each from the Nixa water, electric and wastewater funds.
Like the county commission, members of the Nixa City Council opted to make a one-year commitment rather than the five-year commitment that Sitzes requested.
“Keep in mind, this is a one-time thing,” District 1 Councilman Scott Perryman said. “I’ll just be frank, Show Me Christian County—they need a big ‘W’ for Nixa.”
“What is a win? Is it bringing a manufacturing facility to Nixa?” District 1 Councilman Jarad Giddens asked.
“Getting our money back and then some,” Perryman responded.
Nixa Mayor Brian Steele serves on the Show Me Christian County Board of Directors. He encouraged the skeptic members of the city council to be patient.
“I’ve always been a supporter of Show Me Christian County,” Steele said. “We haven’t seen any of the benefits, but economic development is a long-term process.”
The requests for funding from Nixa Utilities came at Sitzes’ request, as they were areas of Nixa’s overall budget where she identified. For at least one Nixa City Council member, $50,000 was too much.
“I wasn’t in favor of giving them anything, to be honest. Show Me Christian County hasn’t shown me anything,” District 2 Councilman Matt Barker said. “I don’t think we should give any money from the general fund to Show Me Christian County when we have people within our own organization that we are nickel-and-diming.”
Beyond the big two
Amanda Satterlee continues to oversee huge growth in Clever, where the former community betterment association is now the Clever Chamber of Commerce.
“A couple of years ago we started really growing,” Satterlee said. “Now we’ve actually turned it into a chamber. Andrea had a good impact on that, as well.”
Satterlee said that Show Me Christian County was a huge help to the Clever Chamber of Commerce when stay-at-home orders were issued on March 25, 2020. Satterlee shared information obtained through Show Me Christian County with businesses large and small in Clever as they attempted to adapt to the rules of the pandemic.
“By being able to go into these businesses, it’s very eye-opening. A lot of them don’t know what we’re doing right now, and that’s the biggest hurdle is they all think we’re trying to sell something to them, and we’re not. It’s trying to get them to understand that ‘We’re here to help you,’” Satterlee said.
How we got here
In 2012, the cities of Ozark and Nixa, the chambers of commerce in Ozark and Nixa and the government of Christian County funded a study by Austin, Texas-based TIP Strategies to identify strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats to the northern Christian County economy. One of the consultants’ top recommendations in the report was for Christian County entities to form a singular organization for future economic development work.
The Christian County Business Development Corporation incorporated in 2015, and began to do business as Show Me Christian County, with a mixture of public and private investment funding the organization’s incorporation. Sitzes became Show Me Christian County’s first full-time employee in 2018.
“2018 was really about reacting to the needs that we didn’t know existed. None of us at the board level really could anticipate the amount of business growth that wanted to come here, and these businesses were just waiting for this organization to exist,” Sitzes said.
Consultant Jim Fram of Community Growth Strategies took the TIP report and helped Sizes develop an action plan for economic development. Show Me Christian County also conducted a feasibility study to assess its longterm financial goals and needs.
“In 2020, we began meeting with prospective investors, and we were extremely successful in selling the vision and casting that on what the future would look like for this county,” Sitzes said.
Then Christian County had its first confirmed COVID-19 case in March.
“When COVID hit, we immediately changed our strategy,” Sitzes said. “Thankfully, we have heard from peers across the state that we were able to get information out honestly quicker than a lot of our larger peers, like the Springfield chamber or the Branson chamber, because we were small. We were able to adapt immediately.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.