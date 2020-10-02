A Fair Grove man is charged with domestic assault for allegedly beating a 73-year-old Alzheimer’s patient from Ozark to the point that he required hospitalization and intensive care.
Justin D. Barnes, 38, is charged with class A felony domestic assault following his arrest on Sept. 23. If convicted, he could face 10-30 years, or life in prison.
Barnes was arrested on Sept. 23, the day after an elderly resident of a house on East Hartley Street in Ozark was taken by ambulance to a Springfield hospital. Barnes is alleged to have been the only person present at the time the man was injured.
According to a probably cause statement written by an Ozark police detective, Barnes called 911 and reported that the man had fallen in a bathroom and needed help. A police officer spotted blood in the house’s living room, hallway and bathroom and arranged for Barnes to be taken to the Ozark police station for questioning.
Barnes told police that the man has Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, and that the man’s daughter generally cares for him.
Police contacted the nurses and doctor who took care of the man at Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. According to the probable cause statement, a doctor and a nurse both offered the opinion that, “the injuries (the man) sustained were not from a fall, but were more consistent with a physical assault.”
Barnes, according to the police report, initially denied striking the man, but admitted some frustration and that he “had to use force,” to gain control of the man while trying to help him. The woman reportedly told police that “Justin is violent when he’s drunk,” according to the probable cause statement.
Detectives seized rags, clothes and a metal statue into evidence.
“I believe the serious injures suffered by (the 73-year-old man) were from a violent assault and were in no way the result of injuries suffered from an accidental fall,” the detective wrote in the probable cause statement.
Barnes was held on a $100,000 bond and was arraigned on Sept. 30. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 4. He is being represented by Springfield attorney Matthew Russell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.