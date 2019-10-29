A Springfield man is on court-ordered probation, but avoids a charge of manslaughter for his part in the deaths of two men in a car accident that happened in Billings in 2017.
Aung Aung, 46, pleaded guilty to the class E felony of leaving the scene of an accident at a hearing held Oct. 25, in Ozark. Per the terms of Aung’s plea agreement with Christian County prosecutors, he will serve five years of supervised probation.
A Christian County grand jury indicted Aung on March 3, 2018, on charges of second degree assault, two counts of involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene of accident and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway. All of Aung’s grand jury charges were felonies, except for the failure to drive on the right half of the roadway charge.
Jerold E. Schoelzel, 87, and Justin D. Schoelzel, 44, both of Cassville, were pronounced dead on scene of the crash on U.S. Highway 60 near Billings on Aug. 1, 2017. The driver of the car they were riding in, an 82-year-old woman, was airlifted to a Springfield hospital.
The indictment claims Aung caused the deaths of Justin Schoelzel and Jerold Schoelzel by failing to stay in his lane of travel and forcing the Schoelzels’ vehicle off the road, resulting in the accident.
Under Missouri law, involuntary manslaughter is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 60 when it ran off the right side of the road, into a ditch and flipped “several times.” The rear passenger was ejected from the vehicle.
The driver and Jerold Schoelzel were wearing seat belts, but Justin Schoelzel was not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.