Police say a man from Clever dropped a baby and caused the child to hit his head against a doorway multiple times.
Trevor Taylor, 28, was arrested Aug. 23, and charged with three counts of felony child abuse. If convicted, he could serve up to seven years in prison on each class D felony charge.
A Clever police officer described responding to a 911 call from a house on Christopher Lane. He first encountered a woman “crying uncontrollably.” The woman reportedly told the police officer that Taylor had dropped a baby in the kitchen of the house.
According to the probable cause statement filed in Taylor’s charging documents, the police officer knocked on the door, and Taylor answered it holding a baby. The police officer wrote that the baby’s nose was bleeding. The police officer allegedly asked if he could see the baby, and leaned in to place his hands under the child’s armpits.
“Abruptly, Trevor jerked the baby out of my hands, causing the baby to hit his head on the front door. Instinctively, I reached out to block the baby’s head,” the police officer wrote in the statement. “Trevor spun away, causing the baby to hit his head again.”
The police officer continued to ask Taylor to hand him the child, whose age is unspecified in the court document. Two more law enforcement officers, a second Clever police officer and a Christian County sheriff’s deputy, arrived to try to help.
“For approximately 5-10 minutes, all three law enforcement officers tried to safely get control of the baby,” the primary Clever police officer wrote in his statement.
Police allege that Taylor caused the baby to hit his head against the front door of the house at least five additional times. Police say they convinced Taylor to move from the front doorway into the kitchen, where a Clever police officer eventually convinced Taylor to hand him the baby.
Police then gave the child to EMTs, who took the baby to Cox South Hospital in Springfield with what were classified as class 1 trauma injuries.
Abuse of neglect of a child is a class D felony under Missouri law. Upon conviction, a person found guilty of abuse or neglect of a child may be sentenced to a prison sentence of 2-7 years, or one year in a county jail. They may also be fined up to $10,000.
