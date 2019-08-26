One man was killed and another seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision in Christian County Friday.
Justin S. Campbell, 26, died after an accident that occurred at 10:35 a.m. Aug. 23. Dean Curtis, 53, of Highlandville was hospitalized with serious injuries.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol accident report, Campbell was driving southbound in a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt on Gregg Road approximately three miles south of Nixa near Gregg Road’s intersection with West Riverdale Drive. Campbell’s vehicle reportedly traveled off the right side of the road, overcorrected and slid into the path of an oncoming vehicle.
The oncoming vehicle, a 2007 Chevrolet Aveo that Curtis was driving, struck Campbell’s car on the passenger side while both cars were in the northbound lane.
Campbell was taken to Cox South Hospital in Springfield, where he died at 11:20 a.m. Aug. 23. Curtis was taken to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
According to the Highway Patrol, both men were wearing seat belts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.