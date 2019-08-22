The passenger in a vehicle that led Nixa Police on a 23-minute pursuit that include gunfire, spike strips and a takeout maneuver will serve four years in prison.
Jacob Campbell, 24, of Brighton was sentenced by a Christian County judge to serve four years in prison for the class E felony of resisting arrest by fleeing at a hearing held in Ozark on Aug. 21. Campbell’s defense attorney asked that he be granted probation, but Presiding Judge Laura Johnson upheld a prosecutor’s request to send Campbell to state prison.
“It certainly gives me no pleasure to send someone your age to the Department of Corrections, and I do appreciate the steps you have taken in the past year to try to turn your life around. I hope that that will continue, you know, and I think it can despite this sentence,” Johnson said.
On July 9, 2018, Nixa Police Officer Josh Barton attempted to stop a driver suspected of driving while intoxicated at 12:19 a.m. The driver took off. The pursuit ended with the arrests of Campbell and Brittany L. Scrivener, 27. Scrivener was allegedly the driver, and is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, three counts of second-degree assault on a special victim (law enforcement officers), three counts of armed criminal action, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and driving while intoxicated.
Defense attorney Brad Hughes argued that it was largely Scrivener who was responsible for putting police officers in danger during the chase.
“I think it’s important to separate what we saw on the video and what the driver was doing, as opposed to what Mr. Campbell was doing. He was in a position in this case where he was essentially stuck in a car going 70, 80, 100 mph,” Hughes said. “This was a very serious situation, but a lot of it was caused by the driver.”
Johnson pointed out that Scrivener has been in jail while Campbell has been out of jail on bond for about the past year.
“Her conduct was obviously more severe, but I don’t find your culpability to be a lot less than hers, because you had to have been an encourager of that conduct. Obviously, you were supporting her in that conduct, so I can just imagine the conversations that were going on in the car that night,” Johnson said.
Associate Prosecuting Attorney Anna Bunch showed the footage from patrol car No. 155 at Campbell’s sentencing hearing.
The video shows Officer Barton pursue the red Suzuki hatchback south on U.S. Highway 160 at speeds touching 100 mph. The car pulls off onto State Route EE at Highlandville and slows to 37 mph on a city street. In Highlandville, the driver of the vehicle allegedly pointed a handgun out the window toward the pursuing police officer, Barton, and fired three shots.
Police say they did not return fire at any time during the 23-minute chase. No injuries were reported from anyone involved in the pursuit.
“There is nothing that creates a danger to society more than a high speed car chase,” Johnson said, “not only to the law enforcement officers who have to be involved, but the members of the public, people who are driving and pedestrians. There aren’t many types of crimes that present a greater risk to society.”
The video shows the car continue back up U.S. Highway 160 north into Nixa. The car then turns east, with Barton following about two or three seconds behind the car. As the officer follows the hatchback west, and then north, he swerves around objects that litter the road. The prosecutor alleged that Campbell threw those objects from the car to deter the police.
“(Campbell) is seen throwing out things from the vehicle and assisting (Scrivener) in getting away, which include a child’s car seat, an air compressor, a bag of clothes as well as a tube. The defendant threw all of those items out into the roadway,” Bunch said.
That action proved to be a focal point of the prosecutor’s argument that Campbell be sent to prison for resisting arrest.
“He made clear steps to assist the driver in getting away,” Bunch said. “It clearly was more than what I would consider normal disobedience of a law enforcement officer.”
The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Christian County sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop the fleeing vehicle with spike strips at two points along the pursuit route, both along State Route AA in Christian County in Nixa. The suspect vehicle had a punctured tire, but continued fleeing, dragging a spike strip along as it traveled back north on Highway 160/Campbell Avenue. The spike strip then dislodged and hit the pursuing Nixa police vehicle. Another police car took over as the primary pursuer for Barton on Highway 160 as the chase progressed through the James River Freeway interchange.
In front of the Village Inn, a sheriff’s deputy performed a maneuver to strike the fleeing vehicle with their own, which caused the hatchback to stop in a grass area between Republic road and a parking lot.
“That really made (Campbell) uncomfortable, I guess, watching it,” Hughes said of the video. “When you actually see the events unfold on a video, I think it hits home a little bit more. I think it upset him.”
“I think it would upset anyone,” the judge interjected.
“He’s really done a lot since the events, since the time he’s been out on bond to really change his life, get his life back on track,” Hughes said.
Campbell has prior convictions of marijuana possession, vehicle tampering and driving while intoxicated.
Campbell told investigators conducting a sentencing assessment report that he regularly used marijuana, alcohol, benzos, painkillers and methamphetamine.
“He admitted to using half a gram on a daily basis,” Bunch said.
Hughes said Campbell is clean and has tested clean in several drug tests since his arrest.
“He has had his struggles in the past with substance abuse, and they no doubt led to trouble for him with things like employment,” Hughes said.
Since his arrest, Campbell worked two different jobs, one at a McDonald’s restaurant, one at a landscaping company.
Johnson briefly addressed Campbell before handing down his sentence, which also included a $500 fine for a class D misdemeanor conviction of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
“Given your age, what Mr. Hughes has asked for, a suspended execution of sentence would be very appropriate, but I think given the nature of this conduct and the nature of this crime, it’s not warranted in this case,” Johnson said.
Campbell was taken from the courtroom in handcuffs to immediately begin serving his sentence.
Scrivener is being held in the Christian County Jail without bond while she awaits trial. She has a disposition hearing scheduled for Oct. 2.
