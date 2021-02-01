An Ozark man who tried to do a drug deal near an elementary school will face a judge for sentencing in March.
Canton M. Rogers, 44, pleaded guilty to six felony charges at a hearing Jan. 22. Court records show Rogers entered an open plea to class A felony distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location, three counts of class C felony delivery of a controlled substance, one class D felony count of possession of a controlled substance and one class D felony count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Prosecutors dropped a charge of endangering the welfare of a child that Rogers initially faced upon his arrest.
An undercover investigation in 2019 ended with Rogers' arrest by the Combined Ozarks Multi-jurisdictional Enforcement Team (COMET). During the investigation, an undercover law enforcement officer allegedly purchased drugs from Rogers in Ozark on multiple occasions.
A probable cause statement filed in court Dec. 5, 2019, in Christian County gives summaries of five different drug buys alleged to have occurred between Nov. 6 and Dec. 3, all in Ozark. Four of the deals reportedly occurred at Rogers’ residence, an apartment on Frosty Drive in Ozark.
At the hearing Jan. 22, Christian County Presiding Judge Laura Johnson directed the Missouri Department of Probation and Parole to conduct a sentencing assessment report on Rogers, and screen him to determine whether or not he would be a good candidate for Christian County's drug court program. Because Rogers entered an open plea without reaching a sentencing agreement with Christian County prosecuting attorneys, the judge will have some discretion when it comes to sentencing Rogers. The sentencing assessment report will be a tool that the judge can use in determining her decision.
Rogers' sentencing hearing is set for March 23.
On Nov. 13, 2019, Rogers allegedly delivered “what he purported to be (two) grams of methamphetamine in the bathroom at the Casey’s General Store,” located on State Route CC, across the road from Ozark West Elementary School. The felony distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location stood up in court because Rogers allegedly sold drugs within 2,000 feet of a public elementary school.
“Rogers picked this location, and knew it was across the street from a school when he did this,” a COMET task force officer wrote in the probable cause statement.
Law enforcement agencies reportedly field tested the substance that Rogers is alleged to have sold them, and the substance yielded, “a positive result for methamphetamine,” according to the probable cause statement.
Rogers was arrested after COMET officers served a search warrant on his apartment. They allegedly found seven ounces of methamphetamine and three clear plastic bags with a “crystal substance” that allegedly tested positive as methamphetamine.
“Officers also found a digital scale with an off-white crystal or powder residue on it sitting on the kitchen table,” the probable cause statement reads.
Over five transactions, the drug task force officers allege Rogers sold 140 grams of methamphetamine.
Court records and the probable cause statement show that Rogers was previously convicted of felony stealing and felony possession of a controlled substance. He was on probation at the time of his arrest.
