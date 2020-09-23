A man who broke into a house in Ozark, stole money and struck one of the residents with a revolver will spend at least 17 years in prison.
Gino R. McKinnie, 23, appeared for sentencing at a court hearing in Ozark on Sept. 23. Circuit Judge Jennifer Growcock sentenced McKinnie to a total of 65 years in prison, most of which will run concurrently to each other. The longest sentence was 20 years for class A felony first-degree armed robbery, which carried a penalty range of 10-30 years in prison upon conviction.
By law, McKinnie must complete at least 85 percent of the sentence before he can be eligible for parole, which means he will spend at least 17 years in prison.
Growcock deliberated for approximately 15 minutes after hearing arguments from attorneys before she handed down McKinnie’s sentence.
“You’re not going to like it, I can’t imagine that I would give a sentence that you would like it, and the state might not like it either,” Growcock told McKinnie. “I think 30 years is bit excessive, perhaps. I think 10 years is a bit light.”
As one father mourns the loss of his son, another hugged his daughter farewell for the foreseeable future. The judge allowed McKinnie some leeway in courtroom safety protocol so that he could briefly hug his daughter, a toddler.
McKinnie picked up the little girl and hugged her as best he could in handcuffs and a belly chain. They told each other, “Bye,” and the little girl kissed his cheek. A Christian County sheriff’s deputy then led McKinnie from the courtroom.
Christian County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Sue Boresi read three victim impact statements into the record earlier in the sentencing hearing. In a victim impact statement, a crime victim is allowed to make a fairly open statement about their thoughts and feelings toward a criminal defendant, usually in the form of a letter to the judge in the case.
One of the three victims in the robbery, River Howald, died in August of causes unrelated to the robbery. His father wrote a letter to the judge on his 22-year-old son’s behalf.
“(McKinnie) took the trust they had in their fellow brothers and sisters. He brought doubt and hardened the hearts of people. River told me he could not sleep at night for the nightmares,” the father wrote to the judge.
“My life is changed, and I’m always worried about it happening again,” another of the victims wrote in his statement, going on to call the night of the robbery, “the most horrible experience I have ever had.”
Defense attorney Stuart Huffman acknowledged McKinnie’s daughter during his closing arguments.
“He recognizes that his behavior and his actions have put her in a position where he can’t be around,” Huffman said.
‘Aggressive and violent’
Boresi presented an argument for McKinnie to be sentenced to 30 years in prison.
“This is a particularly aggressive and violent assault and robbery,” Boresi said. “This defendant entered the home, in the middle of the night, of three young men. I can only imagine the terror that they felt as they were roused from their slumber by someone with a gun demanding things of them.”
McKinnie was first arrested by Ozark police in November 2016. He was 19 at the time he was accused of breaking into a home, stealing money and using a handgun to threaten three persons.
According to a probable cause statement, McKinnie allegedly broke into a residence on Petrus Circle, located off of North 22nd Street in northern Ozark, and physically attacked two of the three residents.
“McKinnie also pointed a handgun at each of the three residents,” the statement reads. “Further, while in the home, McKinnie took approximately $150 in cash.”
One of the residents told police officers he was asleep on a downstairs couch when his roommate came home. The man said he woke up as his roommate began “screaming for him.” The man said he woke up and saw McKinnie standing over his roommate. The man told police McKinnie was wearing a white hoodie with the hood up and tied tightly around his face so all he could see was “the suspect’s eyes and the area around the eyes.”
According to the statement, witnesses told police McKinnie was holding a stainless, short-barreled revolver. McKinnie allegedly asked if there were any other persons in the home, and they said their other roommate was sleeping upstairs. McKinnie allegedly asked them to go upstairs while he followed them, holding them at gunpoint the entire time.
“Once upstairs, McKinnie punched both (victims) in the face, knocking (one of them) to the ground,” the statement says. “McKinnie also woke up the other roommate.”
One of the residents said McKinnie began tapping him on the forehead with the barrel of the gun, and said, “You know who I am.” The man allegedly responded, “Yes, I do.”
“McKinnie then removed his hoodie from his head and face,” the probable case statement reads.
McKinnie is accused of using the revolver in an act of Russian roulette with the residents.
“McKinnie then unloaded the gun into his hand, pulled one shell from his open hand and loaded a single round into the revolver,” the probable cause statement reads. “He then pointed the gun at (one of the victims) and pulled the trigger. (The victim) thought he pulled the trigger two times at him and two times at (another victim). He then told (them) he only had one more time to ask before the gun was going to go off.”
“Fortunately, he wasn’t killed,” Boresi said. “All of this, your honor, for money. That’s all he was there for.”
According to the probable cause statement, McKinnie ran out the back door and fled, throwing the residents’ cell phones into some grass as he went.
Behavior behind bars
Boresi brought up statements McKinnie made to family members during recorded phone calls from the Christian County Jail as evidence supporting a harsh sentence. She also brought up evidence of McKinnie’s misconduct in the Ozark jail.
“His behavior in the Christian County Jail, while waiting for disposition on these charges, was full of conduct violations for aggression and fighting. He spent significant periods of time segregated from the general population because of his aggressive and violent behavior,” Boresi said. “His adjustment to the Department of Corrections has also been awful.”
Huffman said he acknowledged McKinnie had “some issues” during his time in the Christian County Jail, and that the two of them had discussed those incidents and issues at length.
“Those were race issues that we occurring that we were struggling with and having a hard time with within the jail,” Huffman said.
Huffman alleged that a white jail inmate called McKinnie “the N-word,” and provoked McKinnie into a fight.
“Regardless of that, Gino has learned a lot while being in the Department of Corrections,” Huffman said. “The time in has been a chance for Gino to reflect and move forward.”
Growcock sentenced McKinnie to 20 years for robbery, 15 years for first-degree assault, 15 years for another first-degree assault charge, and five years each on three separate charges of armed criminal action. The prison sentences will run concurrently, meaning simultaneously.
Appeal pending
Huffman confirmed on Sept. 23 that McKinnie intended to appeal his bench trial conviction.
“Mr. McKinnie does plan to appeal, so I do not wish to address facts of the case,” Huffman said. “There was a dispute with some of the allegations contained within the testimony of the state’s witnesses.”
The severity of McKinnie’s actions was disputed during the trial.
“It was argued that conduct took place, but not to the level in which it was alleged in the case,” Huffman said.
McKinnie was tried on Dec. 2, 2019, on felony charges of first-degree robbery, two counts of first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action. On Feb. 20, Judge Growcock pronounced McKinnie guilty on all six charges.
After his trial, McKinnie returned to a state prison, so that he could continue serving a five-year prison sentence on a class B felony conviction of trafficking in stolen identifies in a separate case in Taney County from 2019.
McKinnie failed to appear for a court hearing in Ozark on April 10, 2019. Judge Growcock issued a warrant for McKinnie’s arrest.
“Next thing I know, I get a report from Greene County and it’s all over the news that you’ve been arrested in Greene County, and I didn’t even think you were in Greene County, and you’d been charged for crimes up there,” Growcock said. “That all happened on my bond, that’s on me.”
