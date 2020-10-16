A man from Clever who admitted to dropping a baby, causing the child to hit its head, will spend five years on probation upon reaching an agreement with prosecuting attorneys.
Trevor Taylor, 29, was arrested Aug. 23, 2019. He was originally charged with three felony counts of child abuse. Taylor agreed to a plea deal with the Christian County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and pleaded guilty to one charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, a class D felony under Missouri law.
Per the terms of the plea agreement, Christian County Presiding Judge Laura Johnson sentenced Taylor to five years in prison. Execution of that sentence has been suspended, and Taylor will serve five years of supervised probation.
Taylor spent about a month in jail, from Aug. 23 to Sept. 25, following his arrest in 2019, before he was released. At that time, a judge placed Taylor under house arrest and ordered that he undergo regular drug testing. Taylor was ordered not to possess drugs or alcohol, a condition that will stay in place for the next five years.
In the initial probable cause statement filed against Taylor, a Clever police officer described responding to a 911 call from a house on Christopher Lane. The officer first encountered a woman “crying uncontrollably.” The woman reportedly told the police officer that Taylor had dropped a baby in the kitchen of the house.
According to the probable cause statement, the police officer knocked on the door, and Taylor answered it, holding a baby. The police officer wrote that he could see the baby’s nose was bleeding. The police officer allegedly asked if he could see the baby, and leaned in to place his hands under the child’s armpits.
“Abruptly, Trevor jerked the baby out of my hands, causing the baby to hit his head on the front door. Instinctively, I reached out to block the baby’s head,” the police officer wrote in the statement. “Trevor spun away, causing the baby to hit his head again.”
The police officer continued to ask Taylor to hand him the child, whose age is unspecified in the court document. Two more law enforcement officers, a second Clever police officer and a Christian County sheriff’s deputy, arrived to try to help.
“For approximately 5-10 minutes, all three law enforcement officers tried to safely get control of the baby,” the primary Clever police officer wrote in his statement.
Police allege that Taylor caused the baby to hit his head against the front door of the house at least five additional times. Police say they convinced Taylor to move from the front doorway into the kitchen, where a Clever police officer eventually convinced Taylor to hand him the baby.
Police then gave the child to EMTs, who took the baby to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with what were classified as class 1 trauma injuries.
